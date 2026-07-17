While physical media in the gaming industry may no longer dominate the market, a dedicated community of players still prefers owning their favorite titles on disc or cartridge. After all, controllers and accessories remain essential for a fully optimized gaming experience.

Soon, acquiring them will be much more convenient.

In fact, shoppers will no longer need to brave crowded stores or wait days or even weeks for online orders to arrive. Imagine being able to order a new game or controller with the same speed and ease as takeout dinner. That concept has now become a reality.

GameStop and Uber Eats Will Deliver Physical Games to Your Door

Uber has long been a global leader in ride-hailing, but in 2014 the company diversified with the launch of Uber Eats, a food-delivery platform that has since evolved far beyond meals. Over time, the service expanded into beauty products, electronics, pet supplies, and more and video games now have joined the roster.

In an official press release, Uber confirmed its partnership with GameStop, one of the most recognized gaming retailers in the United States. Under this agreement, mobile app users can order physical game discs, consoles, accessories, and other merchandise for on-demand home delivery.

“Adding GameStop to Uber Eats strengthens our growing gaming and electronics selection, giving customers access to another trusted retailer they can shop with the speed and convenience they know from Uber,” said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America.

According to the announcement, the service will cover everything from the latest game releases and replacement controllers to collectibles and other items typically found on GameStop shelves.

“Whether they’re replacing a controller before game night, picking up the latest game release on launch day, or grabbing a last-minute gift, consumers increasingly expect gaming essentials and collectibles to be available on-demand,” Amin added.

How to Use the Videogame Service via Uber Eats

Placing an order through Uber Eats is straightforward: users simply open the mobile app, navigate to the “Retail” or “Electronics” category, search for GameStop, select their desired product, choose a delivery time, and finalize the purchase.

For now, the service is available exclusively in the United States, and Uber has not yet indicated whether it plans to extend the initiative to Mexico or other international markets with local retail partners.

The timing of this partnership, however, coincides with a challenging period for physical game distribution. In early July, PlayStation announced it would cease production of physical games by 2028, and industry experts anticipate that Microsoft may follow suit with its upcoming Project Helix.

Analysts also warn that the gradual phaseout of physical media could put traditional game retailers under significant pressure. Even if boxed products remain on shelves, they are likely to contain download codes rather than discs prompting chains like GameStop to pivot increasingly toward collectibles such as Funko Pop! figures and other memorabilia.

What do you think? Would you welcome a similar service in Mexico? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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