With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S having surpassed five years on the market, the industry is entering the typical window for next-generation console leaks and announcements. While Sony has remained tight-lipped regarding its rumored PS6, Microsoft has taken a more proactive approach in recent months by teasing the early details of Project Helix.

Although much remains under wraps regarding Microsoft’s upcoming hardware, gaming division head Asha Sharma, who assumed leadership in early 2026, has reaffirmed that the next-generation architecture will form part of a broader “family of devices,” strongly pointing toward an upcoming handheld release.

Microsoft respalda el siguiente proyecto de consola de XBOX (imagen: Microsoft)





Microsoft to Launch Several New Gen Consoles Alongside Project Helix

During an internal company meeting on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, Sharma addressed employees regarding Game Pass expansion, the current performance of the Xbox Series X|S, and broader organizational strategies, according to reports from Windows Central and Pure Xbox.

While specific details surrounding Project Helix remain scarce, Sharma previously suggested earlier this year that the hardware will function as a console-PC hybrid.

The strategy was further clarified in late August when the brand director emphasized the company’s commitment to giving players “more choices on how to play and buy their console” through a multi-device ecosystem.

Now, Sharma has confirmed that the next-generation family will feature hardware built directly by Microsoft alongside devices developed in collaboration with third-party manufacturers, with further details expected as plans solidify.

“We are moving to a family of devices for Gen. There is not one device that fits all. We will certainly have a great console first, but we also know that many players will be on the go. There are some things that we are the best in the world to manufacture, and there are other things that will we partner on,” she said.

The reference to players being “on the go” heavily implies plans for a dedicated portable console, following Microsoft’s previous foray into the portable space with the ASUS-collaboration ROG Xbox Ally.

Sharma also highlighted that the new operating system is “looking really good” and expressed strong enthusiasm from the development team, signaling potential progress on a gaming-centric software environment akin to Valve’s SteamOS.

Asha Sharma Recognizes XBOX Has Hit Rock Bottom

Amid an ongoing hardware market contraction, the next console generation is expected to remain on the horizon for some time. In response, Xbox has instituted sweeping structural shifts, including studio consolidations, internal restructuring, and layoffs.

Reflecting on these changes during the briefing, Sharma credited the turnaround to recent strategic corrections that have successfully revived organizational momentum following a challenging financial low.

“After an all-time low, we’ve started to return to growth, more than 2 to 3 times what we were, and we expect that to continue,” Sharma noted, though she declined to share specific financial metrics.

However, Sharma reported strong commercial debuts for Gears of War: E-Day, Minecraft Dungeons 2, and World of Warcraft: Forever, though specific sales figures were withheld.

Would you like Project Helix to have different console types? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Xbox Project Helix abandonaría el formato físico y no tendría ranura para discos

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