Summer Game Fest 2026 keeps rolling, and so do the surprises. During the live showcase, we got our first official look at SAW: Genesis, the next video game based on the iconic horror movie franchise. We already know the first details about this terrifying action-horror experience.

SAW: Genesis Reveals Its Multiplayer Concept

Unlike previous games based on the franchise, this project features a very different concept that is more reminiscent of Dead by Daylight, Halloween: The Game, and other asymmetrical multiplayer experiences. And while the release date remains a mystery, the trailer confirms that fans will be able to play it before launch.

Although Jigsaw’s iconic voice can be heard in the background, this title takes place a century before the events of the films. Story takes a back seat here, as the game is an asymmetrical 3v1 multiplayer experience in which three players must work together, solve puzzles, and escape from a trap-filled maze while trying to survive against a killer.

SAW: Genesis is being developed by Broken Mirror Games and Anshar Studios. Interestingly, Bloober Team—the studio behind the Silent Hill 2 remake—will handle publishing duties. Unfortunately, the release date remains a complete mystery, and at the time of writing, only a PC version has been confirmed.

While it is still unknown when the multiplayer experience will be available, the developers confirmed that franchise fans will have the opportunity to play it before release. Interested players can already sign up to participate in an upcoming playtest, although a date for that test has not yet been announced.

What Is SAW: Genesis?

According to official information, SAW: Genesis will feature procedurally generated environments, meaning routes and layouts will change with every match. This should help keep sessions from feeling repetitive, as there will be no fixed strategy and players will need to stay alert at all times.

The traps are inspired by the deadly challenges seen throughout Lionsgate’s film series. And yes, teamwork and making the most of every second will be essential if players hope to survive.

Below, you can watch the first trailer for this upcoming horror game.

What do you think about the announcement? Let us know in the comments section.

You can read more Summer Game Fest 2026 news by visiting our dedicated coverage page.