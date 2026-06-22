This week, Brazilian football fans had every reason to celebrate as their national team secured its first victory in the world’s most prestigious tournament. For many gamers in the region, however, the mood has been considerably less jubilant, as fans of a popular Shift Up title now find themselves locked out of the game.

Until recently, “GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE” carried an age rating suitable for teenagers, a classification that held true in Brazil until the enforcement of the Digital ECA.

What Is Brazil’s Digital ECA?

Brazil’s Digital ECA (Digital Child and Adolescent Protection Statute) took effect last March, introducing a regulatory framework designed to safeguard minors online through stringent verification systems, including mandatory parental or guardian consent.

As part of this legislation, the country has outright banned randomized payment mechanics, commonly known as loot boxes, in video games aimed at children. Consequently, numerous titles have since revised their age ratings in the region, and “GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE” is now among those deemed unsuitable for minors.

Why Is NIKKE Losing Players in Brazil?

Although the law has been in place for months and the game had already adjusted its classification, players were still able to access it without issue until now.

Despite the updated rating, Brazilian players could continue enjoying the game uninterrupted, though some community members had previously warned that stricter age verification would eventually take effect.

That moment has now arrived: with the latest patch, users are reporting that they can no longer launch “GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE” without first confirming they are of legal age.

According to the official patch notes, compliance with the law requires players to provide their full legal name and date of birth during account registration and when accessing certain content. The notice explicitly states that “users under 18 years of age may have restricted access to the game.”

Upon launching the game, Brazilian players are now prompted to enter their CPF (the national equivalent of a tax identification number) to verify their age. Those who cannot provide a CPF must obtain formal authorization from a responsible adult.

Given that the game was considered suitable for players aged 13 and above just months ago, a significant portion of the player base has been caught off guard. While some have reluctantly complied with the new requirement, others, particularly those under 18, simply cannot complete the verification, and many have chosen not to participate, citing privacy concerns and the lack of alternative verification methods.

“It was good while it lasted,” one affected player lamented.

Outpost: Off-Duty Tales es una serie de cortos animados de NIKKE (imagen: SHIFT UP)

How Can You Play NIKKE in Brazil?

As several users have rightly pointed out, this restriction is not a unilateral decision by Shift Up but rather a legal mandate imposed by Brazilian authorities. The studio is not being singled out; other titles operating under similar monetization models have also been compelled to adapt to the new regulations.

Brazil is not alone in pursuing such measures as countries like Spain are also exploring legislative avenues to limit minors’ access to digital platforms and social media. Following the NIKKE incident, some players have expressed outrage and warned that further restrictions are likely on the horizon.

“If they ask me for an ID, I’m done,” one longtime user remarked. “I’ve been online since the ’90s. I’m older than Shift Up. Give me a break.”

In response to the restrictions, some players have suggested using VPNs to bypass the age verification process. However, Brazilian users report that this approach is largely ineffective, as the system appears to cross-reference previous login histories, a measure that has also proven successful in blocking VPN access on other platforms.

That said, one player did note that Proton VPN allowed them to connect and play, albeit with noticeable latency during peak hours. As is often the case with such workarounds, individual results may vary, and their long-term viability remains uncertain.

What are your thoughts on Brazil’s new digital protection law? Share your perspective in the comments below.

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