The video game industry is currently grappling with a pronounced crisis in hardware and software pricing, and Valve’s newly unveiled Steam Machine stands as a prime example. The model will set buyers back more than $1,000 USD, raising immediate questions about affordability and whether that cost might eventually come down. Surprisingly, the answer may be yes.

Valve first announced its latest product lineup in late 2025, though it notably withheld pricing and detailed specifications at that time. Unfortunately, the unveiling coincided with a meteoric rise in artificial intelligence demand, which in turn triggered a sharp escalation in the cost of PC and console components across the board.

For months, industry analysts debated the eventual asking price of Gabe Newell’s new platform, with most estimates landing above $1,000 USD given the context, which proved accurate. Still, there remains cautious optimism that more budget-friendly pricing could materialize down the road.

Valve Would Like the Steam Machine to Be More Affordable

Valve confirmed earlier this week that the base Steam Machine, equipped with 512 GB of storage and no controller, will retail at $1,049 USD. At the opposite end of the spectrum, a premium bundle featuring 2 TB of storage and a Steam Controller will command a staggering $1,428 USD. It’s easy to see why these figures have prompted a wave of disappointment among the company’s fans.

The exorbitant pricing is widely understood to be a direct byproduct of the ongoing global shortage of memory modules and other critical components, a crisis that continues to affect the broader technology industry. So if supply-chain conditions stabilize, could the Steam Machine see a meaningful price correction?

In a recent conversation with Digital Foundry, Valve engineers Pierre-Loup Griffais and Yazan Aldehayyat addressed this very prospect, offering a glimmer of hope while deliberately tempering expectations.

“There’s no point for us to keep hardware at a high price. It’s meant to be an enabler of a stronger connection between people and their games, and not something that we’re trying to sell to people for other reasons... [For us], the cheaper the better,” Pierre-Loup Griffais said.

His remarks came in direct response to a query about whether Valve would consider reducing costs should the AI-driven component crunch ease. Aldehayyat, who led the hardware design effort for the Steam Machine, struck a notably more guarded tone.

“It’s obviously hard for us to predict the future, but we’re not optimistic it’s going to happen any time soon. Other people in the industry have said as much. Obviously, we would love to be able to make the Steam Machine more affordable and reach more people, but I don’t want to promise to people that it’s coming soon. I wouldn’t say that this is something that’s going to resolve very soon,” he explained.

Based on his assessment, even under the most favorable conditions, the $1,049 price floor appears likely to hold for the foreseeable future.

High Prices All Across the Technology Industry

Valve’s measured stance must be viewed within a broader context of rising technology costs across the entire sector. Memory manufacturer Micron, for instance, is reportedly negotiating five-year supply agreements with 16 of its largest clients, a move that could further constrict availability and keep component prices elevated for years. As such, Project Helix and the PlayStation 6 with similarly steep price points are expected.

In a related development, Lenovo recently cautioned its customers that widespread price reductions on tech products are unlikely to materialize before 2030 at the earliest and even then, costs may not return to pre-2025 expectations.

Apple has likewise announced impending price hikes across its product portfolio, citing the same memory-supply pressures, while Microsoft has confirmed that its Xbox Series X|S consoles will also see increased pricing. Against this turbulent backdrop, the notion of an imminent Steam Machine discount appears increasingly implausible.

Valve had initially projected that its new desktop PC would launch at roughly $750 USD, a target that has been rendered unattainable by the fierce market realities now confronting the hardware industry.

What do you think? Are you planning to purchase Valve’s latest console, and do you believe its current pricing is justified? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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