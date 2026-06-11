Steam remains the most popular gaming platform on PC, known for making game purchases quick and accessible. However, buying games on the platform may soon become slightly more complicated for some users, as Valve has announced it will eliminate one of the most convenient methods for adding funds to a Steam account: physical gift cards.

The decision comes in response to the persistent and evolving threat of gift card scams, which have increasingly targeted both consumers and retailers. According to Valve, scammers frequently exploit physical Steam Gift Cards to deceive users and steal money, prompting the company to take action after years of unsuccessful countermeasures.

The Rise of Gift Card Fraud

Steam Gift Cards are prepaid vouchers that add a specific monetary balance to a user’s Steam wallet. They can be used to purchase digital games, downloadable content (DLC), and other products available on the Steam store. Valve first introduced the program in 2012 and expanded it in 2017 with a digital version. Unfortunately, the physical version will soon disappear from major retail stores due to the rise in fraud.

Scammers commonly use gift cards to carry out various schemes, a problem that affects many companies, including Valve. Despite the company’s repeated efforts to combat these illegal activities, fraudsters have consistently adapted to new security measures, rendering previous strategies ineffective.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, scammers typically contact victims via email, phone calls, or social media messages. They often create a sense of urgency or panic, demanding that victims purchase gift cards from a nearby store and then share the hidden PIN codes, allowing the criminals to remotely steal the balance. In some cases, scammers pose as technical support personnel to obtain this sensitive information.

Why Valve Is Removing Physical Gift Cards

As recently discovered by the Steam community, Valve has quietly updated its FAQ section to confirm that physical gift cards will no longer be sold at retail locations. The company explains that over the years, it has responded to fraud by working closely with stores, cooperating with law enforcement, limiting redemption to local currency, reducing card availability, and adding warning labels to the back of cards.

Unfortunately, none of these measures have permanently stopped scammers, who continue to adapt. As a result, Valve has decided to discontinue physical Steam Gift Cards entirely. Digital gift cards will remain available as usual.

Valve has stated that it will no longer replenish inventory, meaning that any physical cards still on store shelves will continue to work and can be redeemed normally. However, once current supplies run out, no new stock will be issued. The company expects all remaining inventory to be exhausted by the end of 2026.

Valve reiterated that digital Steam Gift Cards will continue to be offered and that the company is actively working to improve that system.

What do you think? Have you been affected by a gift card scam in recent years? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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