If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to expand your Steam library, now might be the time to set some money aside. Kepler Interactive has confirmed a special publisher sale that will run from June 11 to June 18, bringing major discounts to several of its most popular titles.

The publisher has gained significant recognition in recent years thanks to a growing catalog of critically acclaimed releases, and this upcoming promotion will include deals on games such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Sifu, Pacific Drive, Tchia, and many more.

Steam dejará de funcionar en PC con Windows 10 de 32 bits en 2026

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and Sifu Lead the Steam Sale

One of the most attractive deals is for Sifu, Sloclap’s acclaimed martial arts action game, which will be available at 75% off throughout the event.

Meanwhile, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, one of the most successful and talked-about RPGs of 2026, will receive a 20% discount, making it a great opportunity for players who have yet to jump into Sandfall Interactive’s celebrated adventure.

Other notable offers include Pacific Drive at 67% off, Tchia at 75% off, Ultros at 75% off, and Scorn with an impressive 90% discount.

The promotion will also feature discounts on the entire Cat Quest trilogy, along with deals on Rematch, Solasta II, and additional content for Pacific Drive.

Neon Abyss 2 Will Be Free to Play for a Limited Time

In addition to the discounts, Kepler Interactive confirmed that Neon Abyss 2 will celebrate a free weekend on Steam.

The action roguelike developed by Veewo Games will be available to play at no cost from June 11 to June 15, allowing players to experience the full game before deciding whether to purchase it.

Those who enjoy the game will also be able to take advantage of a 20% discount during the promotion period.

With major discounts across some of the publisher’s biggest releases and a free trial for Neon Abyss 2, the Kepler Interactive Steam Sale is shaping up to be one of the most attractive PC gaming promotions of the month.

Will you be picking up any of these games? Let us know in the comments.