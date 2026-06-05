Stranger Than Heaven truly wants to prove that it has things stranger than heaven itself. We say that because SEGA and RGG Studio’s upcoming title appeared at Summer Game Fest 2026 to confirm its release date and, at the same time, announce that it will feature Tupac, the legendary rapper who passed away in 1996.

Let’s take it one step at a time, shall we?

To begin with, SEGA confirmed that Stranger Than Heaven will launch on January 15, 2027. As previously announced, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It’s also worth noting that it will be included in the higher tiers of Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Now, what about Tupac?

The new trailer revealed that Stranger Than Heaven will feature a character modeled after Tupac Shakur. At the moment, it remains unclear what role he will play in the story.

During the presentation, Snoop Dogg—who will also appear in Stranger Than Heaven—confirmed that Tupac’s inclusion is being supervised by the people who manage his estate. As a result, the expectation is that the appearance will be respectful and honor Tupac’s legacy.

Without further ado, here’s the latest trailer for Stranger Than Heaven:

Who Was Tupac Shakur and Why Does He Remain Such an Important Figure?

Tupac Shakur, also known as 2Pac, was an American rapper, actor, and poet who became one of the most influential figures in hip-hop history. Born in New York in 1971, he rose to fame during the 1990s with acclaimed albums such as Me Against the World and All Eyez on Me.

Beyond his massive commercial success, Tupac stood out for combining social, political, and personal themes in his music. His songs tackled issues such as inequality, violence, poverty, racial discrimination, and the contradictions of urban life in the United States. That blend of social commentary and emotional vulnerability is one of the reasons why his work continues to be studied and discussed decades later.

His career was defined not only by artistic success but also by legal controversies, public feuds within the rap scene, and intense media attention. In 1996, he was murdered in Las Vegas at the age of 25, and his death became one of the most notorious unsolved cases in modern popular culture.

Since then, Tupac’s influence has remained enormous across music, film, fashion, and urban culture. New generations continue to discover his work, and his name regularly appears in discussions about the greatest and most important hip-hop artists of all time.

What do you think about this announcement? Will you play Stranger Than Heaven when it launches? Let us know in the comments.

Follow this link for all of our Summer Game Fest 2026 coverage.