The latest Nintendo Direct ended with an announcement that many fans had been expecting for weeks: the long-rumored The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is officially real. Nintendo unveiled the first look at the reimagined version of its beloved Nintendo 64 classic and confirmed that it will launch sometime later this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Is Finally Official

Rumors surrounding a remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time had been circulating for months, and Nintendo finally put the speculation to rest during its summer presentation.

The debut trailer revisited one of the most iconic openings in gaming history, showing Link awakening in Kokiri Forest before embarking on the adventure that would change Hyrule forever. Fans also got a glimpse of the Hero of Time’s redesigned appearance, though Nintendo remained tight-lipped about many of the project’s details.

Notably, the company chose not to showcase gameplay during the reveal. However, the footage made it clear that this is far more than a simple remaster or an enhanced version of the Nintendo 3DS release. Characters, environments, and visual presentation have all been rebuilt from the ground up, pointing toward a full-scale remake.

Nintendo promised that additional information about the project will be shared in the coming months.

When Will The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Release?

Nintendo confirmed that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake will launch in 2026, though it stopped short of announcing a specific release date.

Industry rumors suggest the game could arrive during the holiday season, potentially making it Nintendo’s biggest release of the year and a major centerpiece of its end-of-year lineup.

Is The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Coming to Nintendo Switch?

Many players were hoping the remake would also release for the original Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately for those who have not upgraded their hardware, Nintendo confirmed that the project is being developed exclusively for its newest system.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake will be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive.

That means players will need Nintendo’s latest console to experience the modernized version of one of the most celebrated games ever made.

With a complete visual overhaul, a full rebuild of the world of Hyrule, and one of the most beloved adventures in gaming history at its core, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.