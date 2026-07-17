Sony has cemented community backlash after confirming its plan to phase out physical game discs by 2028, a move that will impact both first-party exclusives and third-party titles. As the industry peers into an increasingly uncertain future, mounting evidence suggests that millions of players may find themselves unable to experience the PlayStation 6.

A wholly digital ecosystem, reliant on the PS Store for all new purchases, would pose significant hurdles across numerous regions. Notably, several countries in Latin America will struggle to adapt to this fundamental shift in how games are distributed and owned.

PlayStation Network and PS Store Are Not Available in Over 120 Countries

The impending demise of physical media has already ignited fierce debates over digital ownership rights and long-term game preservation. Concurrently, players have voiced deep concerns that Sony could revoke purchase licenses at will or leverage its storefront to establish a monopoly over PlayStation software sales.

In addition, unless Sony substantially expands its PSN footprint, a digital-only future will simply exclude vast swaths of the global audience from the PlayStation 6 generation altogether.

While official specifications for the new console remain scarce, industry analysts widely predict that the PS6 will arrive as a disc-less machine, omitting even an optional optical drive. This expectation, in fact, is believed to be a primary driver behind Sony’s decision to end physical production.

A recent social media post from user “bldngtrpdr” brought renewed attention to the matter, noting that PSN is entirely unavailable in Georgia, meaning that, under current conditions, residents there could neither create an account nor purchase digital titles for the upcoming PS6. With physical media eliminated, acquiring new releases would become effectively impossible.

That post has since served as a stark reminder that numerous other territories share the same predicament. According to a 2024 list compiled by Insider Gaming during the Helldivers 2 access controversy, a total of 121 countries worldwide lack functional access to both PlayStation Network and the PS Store.

Regrettably, that roster has remained unchanged, and Sony has offered no indication of whether it intends to extend service to these markets before the PS6’s anticipated debut. At present, Latin American nations such as Venezuela and Cuba remain without online access, rendering their residents unable to buy digital games through official channels.

Sony has consistently declined to comment on the PS6’s technical specifications, leaving the public uncertain about whether the console will indeed support only digital software.

Which Countries Don’t Have Access to PSN or the PS Store?

In the absence of native PSN support, some users have resorted to workarounds such as creating accounts in compatible countries, linking regional PayPal accounts, or reloading balances via virtual gift cards.

However, Sony’s terms of service explicitly require users to provide accurate territorial information, and the company reserves the right to suspend, restrict, or terminate any profile found to be in violation. Such enforcement would result in the permanent loss of all purchased content and library access.

Amid growing unease, Mexican lawmakers are currently preparing a formal complaint before a governmental regulatory body. Other nations have similarly filed objections, expressing alarm that PlayStation may engage in anti-competitive practices once physical production ceases entirely.

As things stand, a 100% digital PlayStation 6 would effectively exclude the overwhelming majority of the world’s population. Current data shows that PSN operates in just 38% of all countries, meaning that 62% of nations cannot even access the store to buy their favorite games.

For reference, the full list of 121 countries without PSN or PS Store access includes:

Afghanistan

Albania

Algeria

Andorra

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

The Bahamas

Bangladesh

Barbados

Belarus

Belize

Benin

Bolivia

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Botswana Brunei

Burkina Faso

Burundi

Cape Verde

Cambodia

Cameroon

The Cayman Islands

Central African Republic

Chad

Comoros

Ivory Coast

Cuba

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Djibouti Dominica

Dominican Republic

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Estonia

Eswatini

Ethiopia

Fiji

Gabon

Gambia

Georgia

Ghana

Grenada

Guinea

Guyana

Haiti

Iran

Iraq

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Kosovo

Kyrgyzstan

Laos

Latvia

Lesotho

Liberia

Libya

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Madagascar

Malawi

Maldives

Mali

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Montenegro

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Nauru

Nepal

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Oman

Pakistan

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Philippines

Republic of the Congo

Rwanda

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Lucia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

São Tomé and Príncipe

Senegal

Serbia

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Solomon Islands

Somalia South

Sudan

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Suriname

Syria

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Togo

Tonga

Tunisia

Turkmenistan

Tuvalu

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Vanuatu

Venezuela

Vietnam

Yemen

Zambia

Zimbabwe

Additionally, players who relocate across borders face further complications, as they would be required to create an entirely new account to access region-specific PSN services.

What do you think? Do you believe the PS6 will be 100% digital? Do you think that Sony will expand PSN availability to more countries? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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