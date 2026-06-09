Fans of The Simpsons: Hit & Run have spent years asking for the return of one of the most beloved video games based on the iconic animated series. Despite constant demand, the companies involved have remained silent about the franchise’s future.

Now, a surprising comment from a respected industry insider has reignited speculation that a remake of the classic Springfield adventure could finally be in development.

The latest wave of rumors began during a recent appearance by gaming journalist Jordan Middler from VGC. While discussing Activision’s plans for older licensed properties, Middler made a statement that immediately caught the attention of players.

According to the journalist, Activision is actively exploring ways to revive some of its previously licensed franchises.

“I think Activision’s next step, and they’re already doing it with a very big one, is trying to bring back some of that licensed material and create new versions of those games. The one everyone is desperate to see is happening.”

That comment alone was enough to fuel speculation. However, things escalated even further at the end of the podcast.

As the discussion wrapped up, Middler joked that the team was going to “hit and run” out of the show. While the phrase is common in English, many fans interpreted it as a deliberate reference to The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

The combination of both remarks quickly spread across social media, with many players convinced that Middler was subtly teasing an upcoming announcement.

Why fans still want The Simpsons: Hit & Run back

Originally released in 2003, The Simpsons: Hit & Run became one of the most successful and beloved games based on a television license.

The game combined exploration, mission-based gameplay, open-world-inspired design, and the trademark humor of the long-running animated series. Players could take control of characters such as Homer Simpson, Bart Simpson, Marge Simpson, and Lisa Simpson while exploring Springfield and uncovering a bizarre alien conspiracy.

Over the years, the title has achieved cult-classic status. Many players still consider it one of the greatest licensed video games ever made.

The timing also makes sense. The gaming industry has embraced remakes and remasters in recent years, with publishers successfully bringing back numerous classics for modern audiences. A modern version of The Simpsons: Hit & Run would fit perfectly within that trend.

No official announcement yet

Despite the growing excitement, there is currently no official confirmation from Activision regarding a remake or remaster of The Simpsons: Hit & Run.

For now, fans should treat the rumors with caution. Still, Middler’s comments have given players a new reason to hope that one of the most requested video game revivals could finally become reality.

If the speculation proves accurate, a modern remake of The Simpsons: Hit & Run could easily become one of the most anticipated nostalgia-driven releases in gaming.