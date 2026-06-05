The current console generation has been anything but typical. Instead of prices falling over time, consumers have witnessed significant cost increases and the PlayStation 5 is now more expensive than ever and, in at least one major market, that trend has directly impacted sales.

According to a new report, the PS5 experienced a sharp decline in the United Kingdom during May. While exact figures have not been disclosed, the console barely outsold the Xbox Series X|S, a platform that has struggled for years due to lukewarm public interest and strategic decisions that have weakened Microsoft’s brand image.

Meanwhile, Microsoft saw a modest rise in sales last month, driven largely by one of 2026’s most acclaimed releases: Forza Horizon 6.

PS5 Sales Drop in the UK

Industry analyst Christopher Dring, who plans to publish a more detailed article shortly, shared early data on social media indicating a difficult May for Sony’s current-generation console.

According to Dring, PS5 sales fell by approximately 50% in the UK last month compared to April. Although the total number of units sold was not revealed, the PlayStation 5 reportedly beat the Xbox Series X|S by only a slim margin of around 400 units. Both consoles finished behind the Nintendo Switch 2, which held the top spot in the UK for May.

Though Dring’s analysis does not explicitly state the cause, the sales drop is widely attributed to a recent price increase. In March, Sony announced that the base PS5 model would rise from $549 to $649 USD, while the Pro version now retails for $899 USD.

The new pricing took effect in early April, but many retailers delayed implementation until May. A lack of major exclusive releases during the same period further reduced consumer incentive to purchase the console.

Xbox Series X|S Gains Ground in the UK

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S has faced a difficult market position. A report from January revealed that 2025 was the worst sales year for Microsoft consoles in the UK, underscoring the work ahead for the company.

Nevertheless, exclusive titles appear capable of shifting momentum. Dring notes that Xbox’s next-gen console saw a 12% sales increase in the UK during May, thanks to the highly successful launch of Forza Horizon 6.

The Playground Games title received critical acclaim and strong sales, breaking concurrent player records on Steam. While the game is expected to arrive on PS5 later this year, it is currently available only on PC and Xbox Series X|S.

Have you purchased a PS5 in recent weeks? Do you believe it offers good value at its current price?