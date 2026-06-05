God of War: Laufey had a full reveal during the State of Play on June 2, 2026, drawing applause from many viewers. However, even as excitement builds, some in the community have voiced rejection of the new direction, openly asking: Where is Kratos?

The upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive takes place parallel to the events of the Norse saga, offering a fresh perspective through the eyes of Faye, a powerful warrior who is also the mother of Atreus and the late wife of Kratos, the series’ long-standing hero.

Kratos to Return in Future Installments

This shift away from Kratos has already stirred controversy online. While plenty of fans have welcomed the concept of a spin-off centered on Faye, others argue the title God of War: Laufey doesn’t make sense without its iconic lead, who will be largely absent for most of the campaign. Some critics have also taken aim at the new protagonist’s appearance, once again portrayed by Deborah Ann Woll.

Setting aside unfounded criticism, the nostalgia for Kratos is understandable: he has been the protagonist of every mainline God of War game to date. Anticipating that reaction, Santa Monica Studio has moved quickly to address the issue.

In an interview following the game’s official reveal, creative lead Cory Barlog and director Ariel Lawrence discussed the project at length. Barlog, who directed both the franchise’s second title and the acclaimed 2018 reboot, emphasized that while Faye takes center stage now, Kratos will always be part of the series’ DNA and promised his return in future installments.

“Faye, while she is somewhat different, is still part of the larger picture we really wanted to explore: the rest of the characters,” Barlog said. “But there will always be Kratos games throughout the entire story. We’re very excited about that.”

Lawrence echoed the sentiment. “Oh, absolutely. We can’t stop telling stories about the big guy,” she said.

When or how Kratos will return remains unclear, but the studio insists that he will remain integral to the franchise’s present and future. In a statement on its official social media account, Santa Monica Studio wrote: “Kratos is the God of War, and we have many more stories to tell with him. For now, we are very excited to take fans on a journey beyond the Gods with Faye.”

Why Is Faye The Protagonist of God of War: Laufey?

So why step away from Kratos at all? In an interview with IGN, Barlog and Lawrence explained that Faye has captivated them since the 2018 game.

“She was omnipresent but visually not represented. In 2018 she was a feeling; she was a phantom and a specter but one whose tendrils stretched out through the entirety of the narrative, and it gave her this interesting sense of power inside of it. It was like, man, it would be so interesting to see who she was before, but it also would be interesting to see how things continue forward,” Barlog said.

The change also extends to gameplay. Unlike Kratos’ heavy, brute-force style, Faye is more agile and acrobatic. While Atreus is notably absent for obvious reasons, Faye will be joined by a new cast of characters including a cosmic cube voiced by an actor from The Boys, which has already stolen much of the spotlight.

A recent leak also suggests that Tyr, the Norse god of war, may appear as a playable character during the adventure though Santa Monica Studio has yet to confirm.

What do you think about the change of protagonist? Are you excited to play as Faye or do you still prefer Kratos? Let us know in the comments.

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