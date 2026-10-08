Nearly 6 years into the current console generation, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S remain as expensive as ever, pushing buyers toward the second-hand market. Even so, finding an affordable pre-owned PS5 Pro has become just as expensive.

GameStop, one of the largest video game specialty retailers in the United States, has significantly inflated prices on pre-owned PS5 Pros. This means that buying a used console will actually cost more than purchasing a brand-new one.{

GameStop Sells PS5 Pro for Up to $1,500 USD in the United States

The technology industry’s pivot toward AI has triggered a profound supply chain crisis, due to the requirements of massive data center infrastructures. This resulted in driving up manufacturing costs and creating severe hardware deficits which have made PC and console components more expensive.

As such, these components have had considerable price increases and the PlayStation 5 Pro has now seen its standard retail cost climb to $900 USD. Driven by surging demand and a worsening hardware shortage, the situation has worsened in the United States and other countries.

GameStop has implemented actions to address this issue. Leaked internal guidelines indicate that used digital models of the PlayStation 5 Pro are slated for $1,399.99 USD, while variants equipped with a disc drive will list at $1,499.99 USD, which is a $500 USD markup over the console’s original launch price. Although official documentation pointed to an October 16 rollout, adjusted listings have already appeared across their website.

However, these pre-owned units for the PS5 Pro have higher prices than new, factory-sealed systems at GameStop. Internal company communications acknowledge that these prices are higher and that the disparity is “intentional”.

GameStop is not the only company updating their prices. Platforms including Walmart and Best Buy list inventory approaching the $1,500 USD threshold, though these are actually new, not pre-owned or refurbished.

Meanwhile, international retailers such as Very and Currys in the United Kingdom maintain standard baseline pricing, though ongoing inventory constraints could force widespread strategy shifts across European markets and make them raise the price as well.

A PlayStation 5 Pro Scarcity Issue

While GameStop has not issued a formal statement regarding the markup, the main reason seems to be shortages and consumer demand. A recent report by The Game Business warned that the impending release of Grand Theft Auto VI has accelerated consumer interest in high-end hardware, triggering inventory deficits across both PlayStation and Xbox ecosystems in several regions.

Despite Sony’s assurances regarding memory allocation and projected manufacturing capacity for the latter half of the year, retail stock depleted rapidly following the August unveiling of GTA VI. Retailers in the UK and other regions run out of PS5 Pros, which is why the console’s price has increased.

The scarcity is so serious that in Japan, Sony instituted a mandatory verification policy requiring prospective buyers to demonstrate 60 hours of registered gameplay on legacy hardware before entering purchase lotteries for the PS5 Pro.

What do you think? Will the console ever reach a reasonable price? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on PlayStation 5 Pro, click here.