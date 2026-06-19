Over the past several months, the video game industry has grappled with an increasingly gloomy landscape. High-profile studio closures, sweeping layoffs, canceled projects, and recurring price hikes have fueled a pervasive sense that the sector’s long-term stability may be in jeopardy.

Yet, beneath the surface of these developments, new data reveals a more nuanced and unexpectedly robust picture. According to market research firm Newzoo, the global gaming market achieved an all-time revenue high in 2025, clear evidence that significant growth potential endures, particularly across PC and mobile platforms.

The reality, however, is that the console segment remains stagnant, managing only marginal expansion over the course of the year. At the same time, layoffs continue unabated, and an increasing number of studios find themselves in precarious positions as they struggle to meet the exorbitant commercial expectations imposed by their corporate parent companies.

Video Games Hit Record Revenue In 2025

Notwithstanding the considerable hardships confronting both developers and major publishers, 2025 proved to be a stellar year for video game sales. High-profile titles such as Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hades II, Donkey Kong: Bananza, Ghost of Yōtei, and Arc Raiders not only dominated popularity charts but also secured prominent positions among the year’s best-selling releases.

In its latest report, Newzoo disclosed that the industry generated $201.6 billion in revenue across 2025, a historic milestone that marks the first time the sector has surpassed the $200 billion threshold. Overall, global gaming revenues rose by 9.1% year-over-year.

Consoles, however, posted the smallest gain of any category, with revenue reaching $44.7 billion, a modest 2.8% increase, despite the growing adoption of subscription services and robust game sales.

The standout performer was the PC market, which generated $43.6 billion and recorded the highest growth rate at 12%. Mobile gaming also delivered an impressive performance, expanding by 10.7% to reach $113.3 billion.

Microtransaction trends help illuminate these diverging trajectories. While console microtransaction revenue dipped by 4.6%, the PC segment experienced a 9.1% uptick in this area. Subscription services, meanwhile, performed strongly, with overall revenue climbing 10.2% driven in large part by price increases for PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass, which prompted many consumers to upgrade to higher-tier plans offering enhanced perceived value.

Growth Will Continue But So Will the Industry’s Challenges

Newzoo maintains an optimistic forecast, projecting sustained growth at a compound annual rate of 5.1%. Should current trends persist, the market could reach $234.4 billion in revenue by 2028.

Much of this positive outlook hinges on the arrival of GTA VI, Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated blockbuster, which is expected to provide a significant boost to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S hardware sales.

The firm also notes that the PS6 and Microsoft’s Project Helix are already on the horizon though they will debut in an environment clouded by uncertainty, particularly regarding rising memory costs.

Nevertheless, even as the gaming industry continues its upward trajectory, challenges will remain. The report warns that hardware costs will keep climbing as a result of increasing memory prices, while layoffs are projected to persist, given that major companies appear unable to drive growth without resorting to such measures. Development budgets will also continue to swell, rendering the industry more competitive and selective in its backing of studios and creative talent.

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