This week’s Xbox Games Showcase 2026 was filled with major announcements and surprises. As fans had speculated, Halo: Campaign Evolved, the remake of the original game, officially has a release date. Microsoft also confirmed that players will be able to try the game before its official launch through an early access period.

Halo Studios’ project made an appearance during the livestream with a new trailer, highlighting the upgraded visuals and new features coming to contemporary platforms. Additional information was also shared on the company’s official blog, including full details on special editions and how to participate in early access.

Early Access Period Confirmed for Halo: Campaign Evolved

During the live event, Microsoft announced that the remake of the 2001 classic FPS will officially launch on July 28, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to download the game at no extra cost and start playing as soon as it becomes available.

Following industry tradition, Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released in multiple editions, each offering different benefits and extras. The Standard Edition is the most affordable option at $49.99 USD and includes the base game along with additional content.

The Premium Edition, priced at $70 USD, includes the base adventure as well as the Alpha Halo Armory, a special bundle featuring five armor skins for Master Chief and six weapon skins. Buyers will also receive a digital collection of stories and art titled Halo: Hungry Buzzards, a new narrative by Troy Denning that serves as a prelude to the events of the new campaign, Operation: METEORITE. This edition also includes a digital art book and a manual inspired by the original game’s guide.

For collectors, a $199.99 USD Collector’s Edition will be available. It includes all content from the Premium Edition, plus a 30 cm Master Chief statue from Dark Horse, an LED-lit Cortana chip, concept art, and a physical copy of the game in a collector’s box.

Fans who pre-order either the Premium Edition or the Collector’s Edition will be able to play before the official release. The early access period begins on July 23, 2026, at 8:00 AM PDT, and players are expected to have access to the full game during this time.

Additionally, any player who pre-orders any edition will receive the Foundry Armory pack, which includes the Classic 2001 Mark V armor design, the Classic 2001 assault rifle design, the Gilded Onyx skin, and a matching Gilded Onyx look for the assault rifle.

A Brand-New Campaign

While updated graphics and modernized mechanics are the main draws for Halo: Campaign Evolved, the developers have gone a step further by adding a completely new campaign that expands the original adventure.

In addition to the 10 familiar levels, the remake includes Operation: METEORITE, an entirely new three-mission arc. Players will take on the roles of Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson as they fight behind enemy lines in a clandestine UNSC operation aboard a Covenant ship.

Beyond expanding the narrative, the new missions introduce new locations, additional enemy variants, the return of several iconic weapons from other games in the series, and more. The new campaign was developed in close collaboration with Troy Denning, an author known for his work on the Halo novels.

We want to hear from you! Will you be pre-ordering the game to get early access? Let us know in the comments.

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