When God of War Laufey was officially unveiled during the State of Play presentation in early June, it generated significant buzz among the gaming community. While the overall reception leaned overwhelmingly positive, with many fans expressing genuine excitement for the next chapter, a subset of players has raised questions about how the narrative will be handled in this new context.

Those concerns are not without merit. The forthcoming release marks a historic first for the franchise: it will be the inaugural God of War game not to feature Kratos as its central protagonist, a character widely regarded as one of PlayStation’s and the gaming industry’s most iconic figures.

In a recent interview, Woll spoke at length about the honor of representing women within the medium, yet she was quick to clarify that the game’s themes transcend gender. She emphasized that Faye’s journey is fundamentally universal, offering points of connection for any player, regardless of their identity.

God of War Laufey Is Not Exclusively for Women

Following the official announcement, God of War Laufey drew criticism from a small but highly vocal contingent of fans. Scrolling through online commentary, it becomes evident that many detractors were swift to declare that the franchise had lost its core identity simply by shifting its protagonist and narrative focus.

Controversies aside, it is understandable that replacing Kratos with a new female lead would present an adjustment for certain long-time followers.

Speaking with CGMagazine, Woll admitted that she finds it “extraordinary” to consider that the latest installment might inspire some women to engage with a God of War title for the very first time.

“I mean, extraordinary. You know, again, I’m a big believer that the more voices that we have in anything (…) We need as much diversity as possible within these stories so that we can tell even more stories. (…) If I get to, in some small part, do that for women within gaming, I’m very excited about that,” she said.

Although she embraces the prospect of the game serving as an inviting entry point for female players, Woll was adamant that God of War Laufey is not designed exclusively for a female audience. Instead, she contends that it grapples with deeply resonant, universal subjects.

“I think we find universality through specificity. And there is nothing about this experience that Faye is having that anyone else of any gender could not relate to. This is a story about a parent. This is a story about regret. This is about being a better person than who you were before,” she said.

The Daredevil star also noted that fans who connected with Kratos and Atreus’s earlier saga will find equal emotional footing in Faye’s personal odyssey.

God of War Laufey Was Conceptualized Almost a Decade Ago

Beyond the ongoing discourse, there is little question that God of War Laufey looks visually stunning and is already positioning itself as one of the major blockbuster releases of the coming years. And while its debut appears to be on the horizon, the title has been simmering in development for nearly a decade.

During her interview, Woll mentioned that Cory Barlog first approached her with the project back in 2018, with the creative team having already conceptualized it long before that. Upon learning of the game, the studio presented her with a poster featuring Faye alongside one of the franchise’s most unusual characters yet: Phranque, a cosmic cube that plays an integral role in the unfolding story.

“I’m willing to say my favourite job I’ve ever had. And I’ve had some kick ass jobs, so that is saying a lot,” she stated.

What are your thoughts on this new installment? Do you believe it will meet the high expectations? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

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