Sony has made no secret of its intention to move away from physical formats, and while that official stance has drawn criticism, gaming communities are responding with more than just complaints. Developers and players alike are taking action to ensure that physical media remain viable well into the future.

Over the weekend, the development team behind RPCS3, a PlayStation 3 emulator for PC, announced native support for original physical copies of PS3 games.

The update allows users to run disc-based titles directly through the emulation software in case deterioration or hardware failure become an issue.

Team Behind RPCS3, PS3 Emulator on PC, Supports Physical Media with Important Announcement

The announcement arrived via a post on X, where the RPCS3 team detailed the new functionality and shared a comprehensive list of supported Blu-ray drives.

The timing is particularly significant, coming just weeks after Sony officially closed the PlayStation Store for PS3 and removed numerous titles that have yet to receive remasters, remakes, or re-releases.

According to the team behind the emulator, it is now possible to connect a Blu-ray drive to a PC or laptop and have the software recognize it. By linking the drive to the emulation program, it is possible to insert an original PS3 copy and play it on a computer.

Compatible models include ones from major manufacturers such as LG, Sony, Verbatim, BenQ, ASUS, and Samsung.

You can now play your PS3 games on PC... DIRECTLY FROM THE DISC DRIVE!



💿 PLUG AND PLAY! Owning your games as physical media allows you to play games released as far back as 20 years ago without relying on any servers!



See compatible disc drive models at https://t.co/nSzG5S954L pic.twitter.com/d1uKE7Bpyr — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) September 6, 2026

Is RPCS3 Legal and Is It a Viable Option?

On the legal front, RPCS3 operates as an open-source project distributed under the GNU GPL-2.0 license, with its source code publicly available and no commercial profit motive.

The software is designed to work with original copies that users legitimately own, functioning as a backup and playback solution rather than a piracy tool.

The team has been explicit in warning users that both system firmware and game copies must be obtained through lawful means, as RPCS3 does not condone or facilitate illegal activity.

The physical-copy support carries particular weight when considering the long-term viability of the PS3 ecosystem. Many in the community refer to the aging consoles as “time bombs” due to a well-documented issue known as the CBOMB, the inevitable failure of the CMOS battery.

When a PS3 is powered on for the first time, that battery plays a role in the online validation process that enables full system functionality. However, that validation depends on Sony’s servers remaining active. In a worst-case scenario, if the servers are eventually shut down and the battery fails simultaneously, replacing the battery would trigger the system to treat the startup as a first-time boot. The console would then attempt online validation, and with no servers to respond, it could become effectively unusable.

While Sony did issue a patch to address similar concerns on the PS4 following user backlash, no such fix has been provided for the PS3.

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