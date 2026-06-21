For any Call of Duty enthusiast, Black Ops and its sequel rank among the franchise’s finest offerings, thanks to their engaging single-player campaigns, robust multiplayer suites, and inventive Zombies modes. That legacy made the official re-release announcement a welcome surprise for the community though it also raised a fair share of questions.

After the existence of these updated versions leaked on a couple of prior occasions, Activision has finally put speculation to rest by confirming that the 2010 FPS and its 2012 direct sequel will indeed return on PlayStation platforms. Yet the initial reveal left many crucial details conspicuously absent.

It Is Now Official: Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 Are Arriving on PS4 and PS5

While several unknowns remain, the Microsoft-owned publisher has at least offered additional clarity, giving fans a more concrete sense of what to expect from these re-releases.

Activision’s original statement had simply noted that “the original Black Ops and Black Ops 2 games will be ported to PlayStation in July,” without specifying which consoles would be supported. That ambiguity left players wondering whether both current- and last-gen Sony owners would be able to purchase them.

In response to inquiries from Eurogamer, the company provided welcome reassurance: the ports will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While this news delighted those still on the older hardware, it simultaneously disappointed fans on other ecosystems, as the re-releases appear to be PlayStation-exclusive for now.

It is worth recalling that Call of Duty: Black Ops originally launched in 2010 on PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, with Black Ops 2 following suit in late 2012 on the same trio of platforms.

Although PC and Xbox players can still access both titles via backward compatibility or digital storefronts, PlayStation users have long been forced to dig out their aging PS3 consoles to replay these classics. This may well explain why Activision chose to focus its re-release efforts solely on Sony’s modern machines.

The catch, however, is that the existing PC and Xbox 360 versions are notoriously plagued by hackers and cheaters in their online components and Xbox One and Series X|S owners, despite enjoying backward compatibility, are not shielded from those issues. Meanwhile, Activision made no mention of a Nintendo Switch 2 port, a decision that many view as a missed opportunity.

Will CoD: Black Ops 1 and 2 Receive Remasters or Merely Straight Ports?

Another major point of uncertainty has been whether these re-releases will constitute full-fledged remasters complete with graphical overhauls and gameplay refinements or simply straightforward ports that preserve the original experience in near-identical form.

According to Eurogamer, Activision has made it clear that these are ports for PS4 and PS5, not remasters. In practical terms, this means fans should expect an experience virtually indistinguishable from what they enjoyed during the Xbox 360 and PS3 era.

Although Treyarch and co-developer Iron Galaxy Studios have yet to disclose specific technical specifications, it seems reasonable to assume that these versions will not leverage the full capabilities of modern hardware. As such, features like 120Hz support, higher frame rates, or other current-gen enhancements appear unlikely.

For context, the original Black Ops ran at 960x544 on PS3, while Black Ops 2 rendered at just 832x624. Even a straightforward bump to 1920x1080 on PS4 and PS5 would therefore represent a marked visual improvement. Until Activision provides further details, however, the precise technical upgrades remain speculative.

Additional questions linger as well: Will the two games be sold as a bundled package or individually? Will they include all previously released downloadable content or will that material be omitted entirely? And will the ports rely on the same online server infrastructure as the originals?

Let us know, would you rather have a straight port or a full remaster? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

For more updates on Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2, click here.