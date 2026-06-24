Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to be the biggest game launch of the past decade. Both PlayStation and Xbox are eagerly awaiting its arrival, as the blockbuster release is expected to drive console sales and give PS5 and Xbox Series X|S the boost they need.

With that in mind, Sony is making its case that PlayStation 5 is the definitive platform for experiencing Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated title. In fact, the company used Rockstar’s recent announcements regarding GTA VI’s pricing and launch editions as an opportunity to highlight several features that it believes will make the experience even more immersive on PS5.

Sony Says PS5 Will Be the Best Place to Play GTA VI at Launch

At the same time Rockstar unveiled new details about GTA VI, PlayStation published a post on its official blog aimed at convincing players that PS5 is the ideal platform for the game. The message leaves little room for interpretation, as Sony boldly claims that “Grand Theft Auto VI plays best on PS5.”

According to Mary Yee, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, PlayStation and Rockstar Games worked closely together to ensure GTA VI delivers the best possible experience on PS5. While she did not share technical specifics, she stated that the console’s technology will make the game more immersive and enjoyable.

One of the standout features highlighted by Sony is the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback technology. PlayStation confirmed that GTA VI will take advantage of the feature throughout Lucia and Jason’s adventure. The controller will respond to various in-game actions, allowing players to “feel the sights, sounds, and sensations” experienced by the protagonists during the campaign.

Sony also revealed that GTA VI will make use of the DualSense’s built-in speaker during key story moments. On the audio front, the company emphasized that its Tempest 3D AudioTech will provide the ideal way to experience the rich soundscape of Leonida and Vice City.

Finally, Sony pointed to the PlayStation 5’s high-speed SSD, which it says will enable “near-instant load times” while exploring Rockstar’s massive open world.

At the time of writing, neither PlayStation nor Xbox has announced a GTA VI console bundle.

“Grand Theft Auto VI marks an exciting new chapter for one of gaming’s most iconic franchises, and we’re proud to help bring the best experience to PS5 players,” the company stated.

Will GTA VI Perform Better on PS5 or Xbox Series X?

As of now, Rockstar Games has not shared official technical details about GTA VI’s performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Because of that, it remains unclear whether one platform will have a significant advantage over the other.

Current expectations suggest that Rockstar is optimizing the game to take full advantage of both systems and deliver a high-quality experience across the board.

Recent leaks have indicated that GTA VI may feature at least two graphical modes. According to reports from a retailer, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions will offer Performance and Quality modes. As is common with modern releases, Performance Mode will prioritize frame rate, while Quality Mode will focus on visual fidelity and graphical enhancements.

For now, the most notable difference between the two platforms appears to be the DualSense’s haptic feedback features, which are exclusive to PS5. Outside of that, both systems are expected to deliver very similar levels of performance. However, potential enhancements for PS5 Pro could ultimately give Sony’s ecosystem an edge.

As expected, Xbox Series S is likely to be the least favorable option for playing GTA VI due to its more limited hardware capabilities.