July is shaping up to be a promising month for Xbox Game Pass users, with a slate of compelling new additions and highly anticipated day-one releases scheduled to join the library. Yet, the excitement is tempered by the inevitable churn of the subscription model, as Microsoft prepares to remove more than a dozen games from the service in the next few days.

Following its established monthly rotation, both Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass will see a fresh wave of departures in July as 12 titles are now confirmed to be leaving the catalog within a matter of weeks.

Which Games Will Be Leaving XBOX Game Pass in the First Half of July?

Xbox is currently undergoing a major restructuring, and significant changes to Game Pass are anticipated in the months ahead. While the recent cuts in Microsoft’s gaming division have left the service’s long-term direction unclear, for now, the usual rotation of content will carry on without interruption.

Set for July 15, the most notable losses are the immensely popular PowerWash Simulator by Futurlab, the soccer giant EA Sports FC 24, and the acclaimed action-adventure Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition. Also on the chopping block are indie gems like Golf With Your Friends, My Friendly Neighborhood, and the critically praised Dungeons of Hinterberg. The complete list of departing titles is as follows:

Golf With Your Friends

My Friendly Neighborhood

Super Fantasy Kingdom

PowerWash Simulator

Whiskerwood

Techtonica

Stellaris

EA Sports FC 24

Splitgate: Arena Reloaded (free rewards only)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Back to the Dawn

Halo: Campaign Evolved and More Titles Are Coming

While these departures will undoubtedly leave a gap in the library, Microsoft is moving swiftly to compensate with an impressive wave of incoming titles. The crown jewel of this month’s arrivals is Halo: Campaign Evolved, a fully enhanced revisit to Master Chief’s original saga, complete with visual upgrades and fresh content.

Additional heavy hitters include the highly anticipated Wuthering Waves, the full 1.0 release of Palworld, and the long-awaited SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed.

Subscribers can already dive into the recently released Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remastered collection, and later this week, Winds of Arcana: Ruination will become available. The full July rollout, as confirmed so far, includes:

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 – July 2

Winds of Arcana: Ruination – July 6

Palworld 1.0 – July 10

Ascend To Zero – July 13

Denshattack ! – July 15

Fogpiercer – July 17

Planet Crafter – July 21

Tears of Metal – July 22

Halo: Campaign Evolved – July 28

Mistfall Hunter – July 29

For more news on Xbox Game Pass, click here.