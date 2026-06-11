Microsoft has acknowledged that last year’s price increase for Xbox Game Pass was a strategic error, one that led to the loss of millions of subscribers amid widespread user dissatisfaction. In response, Asha Sharma, the newly appointed head of Xbox, moved quickly to address the issue, adjusting the service’s cost in a move widely seen as favorable to consumers.

The positive effects of that decision became apparent within weeks. Xbox Game Pass regained a portion of its lost popularity, and many former users returned to monthly subscriptions. However, Sharma has stated that further work is required to make the platform truly accessible to all players.

During a recent interview, Sharma revealed that additional changes are being prepared, all designed with the service’s fan base in mind. Most notably, these adjustments are expected to roll out later this year and become available soon.

Sharma Commits to Further Enhancing Xbox Game Pass Offering

Since its launch in 2017, Xbox Game Pass has continually evolved by balancing Microsoft’s business objectives, responding to industry pressures, and striving to attract millions of players. Yet the company has struggled to find a sustainable equilibrium within its subscription model while preserving the service’s core appeal.

Reflecting on recent challenges in an interview with Future Conversations (Windows Central), Sharma noted that the price hike had been a serious setback. “Last year we raised prices by 50%, and we were on track to see a decline in subscriber numbers,” she explained. “It had simply become too unaffordable, so we adjusted the price for players.”

That adjustment has already yielded measurable results. “We are starting to see more subscribers, and more importantly, we are starting to see better retention,” Sharma said. Still, she emphasized that further improvements are necessary. “We have more work to do. So we will do more this summer to create more flexible offers that cater to all types of players, and we will continue to improve in that regard.”

Further details are expected before September, with any formal announcements likely to arrive during the summer months.

What’s Next for Xbox Game Pass?

In addition to the recent price correction, Sharma has already introduced the Xbox Game Pass Starter Edition, a more affordable plan available through Discord. Many believe the next logical step will involve offering players a wider range of options, allowing them to select the benefits that matter most to them.

Currently, the service is limited to Essential, Premium, and Ultimate tiers. According to unconfirmed reports, Microsoft may consider merging the Premium subscription with PC Game Pass, a move that could simplify the overall service structure.

Other possibilities include the introduction of personalized subscriptions, which would enable players to pay only for the content and features they actually use. There is also renewed speculation about a family plan for Xbox Game Pass, which was previously tested in select regions but later discontinued.

For all the latest updates on Xbox Game Pass, click here.