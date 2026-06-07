While the Xbox Games Showcase 2026 was packed with video game announcements, Xbox also had some hardware reveals in store. Not next-generation hardware, but rather a special edition Xbox Series X that is sure to make fans happy.

If you’re one of the players who still doesn’t own a current-generation Xbox console, you’re in luck. To celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary this coming November, Microsoft will release a brand-new limited-edition Xbox Series X.

This Is the Stunning Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition

The new console is called the Xbox Series X25 Limited Edition, and it stands out thanks to its translucent green design that pays tribute to the brand’s legacy.

Players, especially longtime fans, love translucent console editions, and Xbox knows it. That’s why the company designed this system as a celebration of the fans who have supported the brand over the years.

As you can see in the trailer and images, when powered on, the console illuminates the Xbox logo in a way that recalls the special edition of the original Xbox that was released to celebrate the early years of the classic console back in the early 2000s.

XBOX celebrará la historia de la marca con el XBOX Series X25 Limited Edition (imagen: XBOX)

What do you think of the new Xbox Series X edition? Will you try to get one? Let us know in the comments.

According to the details shared, the console will feature 1 TB of storage and will also include a few additional surprises that Xbox has already teased.

Of course, to match the 25th Anniversary console, Xbox will also sell a separately available controller with the same design. The Xbox Wireless Controller X25 Special Edition also includes design elements inspired by the iconic Duke controller.

Both collector’s items will launch in November 2026, though they will only be available in select markets.