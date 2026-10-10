Xbox sparked plenty of debate among fans when it began stepping away from traditional console exclusivity in favor of multiplatform releases. While Microsoft’s broader cross-platform strategy has seen mixed results, one of its defining first-party franchises is officially heading to the PS5.

Despite persistent rumors that this PlayStation 5 port had been quietly shelved, a launch window along with other details have been confirmed.

Forza Horizon 6 for PS5 Confirmed for January 2027

Set against the scenic backdrops of Japan, Forza Horizon 6 initially debuted on Xbox Series X|S and PC in May 2026 to widespread critical acclaim. Holding a 90 average score on Metacritic, it quickly established itself as one of Microsoft’s standout titles of the year

Although Playground Games initially promised a PS5 port before the end of 2026, insider leaks, including prominent industry source billbil-kun, suggested a push into early 2027. The studio has now officially confirmed a PlayStation 5 release date of January 26, 2027.

While Microsoft hasn’t cited a specific reason for the delay, the move aligns neatly with the launch of the game’s first major expansion, scheduled to drop across all platforms on January 21, 2027. Teaser footage reveals sun-drenched beaches and vibrant sunsets, hinting at new tropical environments for players to explore.

Early Access for PS5’s Forza Horizon 6

Just like with XBOX and PC, PlayStation gamers looking to jump behind the wheel early will have several digital options available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store:

The Standard Edition ($69.99 USD) includes just the base game while the Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD) includes the base game, the Welcome Pack, and the Car Pass.

Meanwhile, the Premium Edition ($119.99 USD) includes everything from the lower tiers, along with VIP Membership, two extra car packs, access to the first two expansions, and 5 days of early access.

Players who purchase the Premium Edition can start driving on January 21, 2027, granting early access on the exact day the first major expansion drops.

Following the massive commercial success of Forza Horizon 5 on Sony’s platform, expectations are high for this latest port. Time will tell if Forza Horizon 6 can match its predecessor’s impressive sales figures on PS5.

Are you planning to pick up Forza Horizon 6 on PS5? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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