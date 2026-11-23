Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) or The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake? Which game will sell more copies and become the 2026 GOTY? That’s what many players are passionately debating on social media. Comparisons between these titles have been inevitable, as both hold a special place in the hearts of many fans and, yes, inspire all kinds of passionate reactions.

After more than a decade of waiting, Rockstar Games’ latest installment is finally here to show us the future of video games, while Nintendo’s masterpiece has returned in a revamped form to remind us why we’re so passionate about this medium. Sales figures and awards will speak for themselves, but this clash between titans is about much more than a simple commercial battle.

Gaming’s Barbenheimer

In July 2023, something happened that memes still remind us of from time to time: Barbenheimer. What began as a joke gained momentum and became a cultural phenomenon that took over the internet.

The simultaneous release of Barbie and Oppenheimer caused quite a stir, as Greta Gerwig’s pink comedy and Christopher Nolan’s dark drama contrasted and complemented each other in a unique way. Both films were destined for success, but what made them even more memorable was everything that happened outside movie theaters.

For days, millions of fans compared the films, debated which one would make more money at the box office and win more awards, but ultimately, they enjoyed both. This phenomenon is about to happen again in the video game industry, albeit with a few differences. GTA 6 and Ocarina of Time will debut on different dates and platforms, but they’re generating excitement very similar to that of Barbenheimer.

The Year Will End With a Historic Encounter Between Two Titans

For months, an intense debate has been raging over which game will be more popular, win more awards, and claim the crown in 2026. The discussion among fans of both franchises is fierce, and it’s easy to understand why. GTA 6 represents innovation and the technical leap we’ve been waiting for since the beginning of this console generation. Nobody doubts that Rockstar will once again prove it’s at the forefront of the industry and remains one of its best studios.

We’ve waited more than 13 years to return to Vice City, and the hype is real. The enormous expectations are reflected in the numbers: analysts estimate that GTA 6 has already surpassed 6 million copies sold and generated more than $700 million USD from preorders alone on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As time goes on, it will become one of the best-selling games in history and Rockstar’s new cash cow for the next decade.

Until recently, GTA 6 was the undisputed king of 2026, and it seemed nobody could steal its spotlight. But then Nintendo arrived with an ace up its sleeve: the Ocarina of Time remake, one of the most popular and beloved games in history. Who other than Link could stand up to a giant like GTA? After all, Nintendo’s title represents the legacy of the past and something that was groundbreaking decades ago.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Has Nostalgia on Its Side, Something We Should Never Underestimate When Talking About Nintendo. The remake is expected to boost Nintendo Switch 2 sales and become one of the hybrid console’s best-selling games during the holiday season.

Which game will come out on top? Just like Barbie and Oppenheimer, both titles are destined to become commercial hits and dominate award ceremonies. But we shouldn’t forget that Barbenheimer taught us something else: two radically different productions can shine together, even when many people insist on pitting them against each other.

An Unexpected Rivalry

The meeting between GTA 6 and Ocarina of Time is a coincidence, but it’s understandable why many people see it as the battle of the decade. Rockstar and Nintendo arrived at the same point through different paths, without even intending to. The adventure starring Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval was originally scheduled to debut in 2025, but delays pushed its release to late 2026.

Link didn’t return to wield the Master Sword and play his ocarina to fight the giant that is GTA. Instead, he returned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda, exactly 28 years after the original Ocarina of Time debuted on the N64. In fact, this isn’t the first time both franchises have shared the release calendar, as GTA: San Andreas and The Minish Cap debuted less than two weeks apart in 2004, at least in Europe.

This time, however, things are different, as both new releases are global events that everyone is talking about. This has created a sense of rivalry that the industry itself is fueling. Tyle Bahl, Activision’s marketing director, belittled the Ocarina of Time remake and claimed that the real stars of the year are GTA 6 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

The Industry Has Encouraged Competition Between These Entertainment Giants

His comments intensified the debate over which game has the best chance of winning GOTY at The Game Awards and dominating sales charts. What we find most interesting about this conversation is that it reveals the importance of both franchises to the industry and to our lives as players. The debate also highlights a generational divide, where our tastes and the way we relate to video games make all the difference.

Many veteran players fiercely defend Ocarina of Time because it takes them back to the years when they first discovered their passion for video games. Meanwhile, generations that grew up with and love the freedom of GTA are constantly looking for something new and what they consider the best the industry has to offer.

The question isn’t who is right or which game will have the greater media impact, but rather that both releases inspire very different emotions and expectations. That’s precisely what makes Ocarina of Time and GTA 6 our Barbenheimer: a celebration where the past and the future will come together, and we’ll be part of it, too.

A Shared Legacy

Many things had to happen for gaming’s Barbenheimer to become possible. Ocarina of Time and GTA 6 seem like polar opposites, games intended for very different audiences, but they actually share a history and legacy that make their releases even more special.

In 1998, Nintendo blew our minds with the adventure of a boy destined to become the Hero of Time. Ocarina of Time was so good that it became a manual for many developers of that era, a master class in how to make 3D games. Interestingly, that same year, the N64 received a game called Body Harvest, developed by DMA Design, the studio that would later be renamed Rockstar North.

This seemingly simple coincidence marked the beginning of an ongoing creative exchange. Link’s adventure was one of the main inspirations behind GTA III, which debuted in 2001 and became another major revolution for video games. That year, Sam Houser, the franchise’s creative producer and Rockstar’s current head, explained that GTA III was a mix of The Legend of Zelda and Goodfellas, Martin Scorsese’s movie.

GTA III y Liberty City se inspiraron en Nueva York

GTA III Was Great in Part Because of The Legend of Zelda’s Influence

Rockstar’s franchise evolved over the years until it became the model for open-world games. Its impact was so significant that it eventually reached Nintendo’s offices. In 2019, Eiji Aonuma, Zelda’s producer, acknowledged that franchises such as GTA served as models for transforming the series’ classic formula. The result was Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, two of Nintendo’s most acclaimed games.

Everyone has their own tastes, but anyone who has enjoyed both franchises knows we’re witnessing something historic that goes beyond any rivalry. Gaming’s Barbenheimer is happening among fans who shared their excitement at midnight launch events and stayed up late to return to Hyrule, as well as those planning to skip school or work to spend the entire day exploring everything Vice City has to offer.

Yes, it’s also happening in passionate discussions across forums and social media, in memes, and in everything that celebrates the arrival of these two incredible games.

It’s time to enjoy Ocarina of Time and GTA 6 equally, without thinking too much about statistics and awards. After all, both will be the perfect finale to a year packed with great games and a unique opportunity to celebrate everything that brings us together as a community.

Will you be able to play both games? Will you skip work or school to enjoy them? Tell us in the comments, and remember to visit this page for all the latest gaming industry news.