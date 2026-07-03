PlayStation has found itself at the center of heated debate once again, following reports that it intends to abandon physical media entirely on its future consoles. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from gamers, who argue that it undermines game collecting, preservation, the second-hand market, and the viability of major retail partners.

Beyond voicing their frustrations across social media, the gaming community has also mobilized on platforms such as Change.org to demand a reversal of the policy. Several petitions have already been launched, all united by a single objective: to pressure Sony into committing to physical media well beyond the year 2028.

Players Use Change.org to Prevent PlayStation from Killing Physical Games

Change.org, a widely used platform for grassroots advocacy, allows individuals to launch campaigns and gather public support for causes they care about. While such efforts rarely succeed in altering the strategic direction of industry giants like PlayStation, they nonetheless serve as a powerful barometer of consumer sentiment and people fighting for one singular, clear objective.

At present, at least 4 active petitions on the site address PlayStation’s planned shift away from physical discs. The most popular among them has already amassed close to 800 signatures from players determined to keep disc-based games alive.

Titled “Prevent PlayStation from Ceasing Production of Physical Games in 2028,” the leading petition outlines the adverse consequences of eliminating physical media. Its creator, José Ángel García, emphasizes that despite the growing dominance of digital distribution, physical formats continue to hold profound meaning for a large segment of the player base.

García laments that PlayStation appears resolute in ending disc production, a move that would effectively prevent gamers from lending, reselling, gifting, or enjoying their titles freely, without depending on an internet connection.

“We, the fans and collectors of PlayStation, have built our physical game libraries over the years, watching our collections grow and sharing our passion with friends and family,” the petition reads. “For many, the simple act of opening a game case, inhaling the smell of the cartridge or disc for the first time, and watching our collection grow is an experience we don’t want to lose.”

The campaign urges Sony to reconsider its roadmap and preserve the tangible, nostalgic value that physical games bring to the community. García invites fellow players to lend their signatures in defense of an experience that, in his view, should not be forfeited for a digital-only experience.

Other petitions circulating on the platform echo similar concerns, underscoring the broader significance of physical media not only for individual consumers but for the health and diversity of the gaming industry as a whole.

The Future May Be All Digital, Whether People Like It or Not

Nevertheless, the trajectory of the industry appears firmly set toward an all-digital future. Industry analysts predict that physical game media will vanish within the next decade, with Nintendo expected to be the last holdout among major platform holders. Despite mounting criticism and public appeals, all indications suggest that PlayStation has already made a final determination and the PS6 is widely rumored to launch as a disc-less console.

Recent reports also indicate that Microsoft will follow suit through its upcoming Project Helix initiative, with the next Xbox reportedly shipping without an optical drive though the company is said to be exploring transitional measures to ease the shift for consumers.

Nintendo, for its part, has thus far remained committed to physical distribution, though the introduction of Game-Key Cards may signal the early stages of its own gradual transition toward a digital-first model.

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