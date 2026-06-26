Sony eliminará más de 500 compras digitales de los usuarios de PlayStation, y no ofrecerá reembolsos ni compensaciónPor Ulises Contreras el
Los propietarios de PS4 y PS5 perderán el acceso a mucho contenido que se removerá para siempre de la PS Store
La era digital presenta numerosas ventajas, pero también tiene muchos defectos que generan preocupación. Gran parte de los debates se enfocan en si las personas realmente somos dueñas de las compras que realizamos en las tiendas digitales. El tema volvió a salir a la luz a raíz de un comunicado oficial de Sony que alertó a los usuarios de PlayStation.
La compañía japonesa anunció que más de 500 artículos de la PS Store dejarán de venderse a partir de septiembre. El verdadero problema es que todo el contenido también desaparecerá de las bibliotecas de los usuarios, y lo peor es que, según se informa, ni siquiera se ofrecerán reembolsos u alguna otra compensación a quienes compraron los productos.
Video relacionado: ¿Son realmente tuyos los juegos digitales?
Más de 500 películas desaparecerán de PlayStation para siempre
Este informe afectará principalmente a los cinéfilos que utilizan sus PS4 o PS5 para comprar y ver películas digitales. Y es que tristemente se acaba de dar a conocer que más de 500 series y largometrajes, incluidos clásicos atemporales como Terminator 2 y Rambo, se dejarán de vender en la PS Store.
Los usuarios fueron los primeros en reportar esta situación a través de múltiples publicaciones en redes sociales. Las personas afectadas señalaron que empezaron a recibir un correo electrónico por parte de Sony que notifica que, debido al vencimiento de los acuerdos de licencia, el contenido en cuestión se removerá de sus cuentas.
Posteriormente, la compañía publicó el anuncio oficial a través de su sitio web de soporte e incluyó una lista con las más de 500 producciones audiovisuales que tienen los días contados en los ecosistemas de PlayStation.
El material que dejará de estar disponible son 551 películas y series de televisión distribuidas por c, la casa productora detrás de clásicos de culto como From Dusk Till Dawn, Evil Dead, Hot Fuzz, Cliffhanger, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, la trilogía original de Rambo y un largo etcétera.
Sony informó que los usuarios de PlayStation perderán el acceso a dicho contenido a partir del 1 de septiembre de 2026, y confirmó que los filmes y programas de TV se eliminarán definitivamente de sus bibliotecas. Todo parece indicar que las personas no recibirán un reembolso o algún tipo de compensación por sus compras.
Aunque esta situación solamente afecta a películas y series, resulta preocupante al extrapolarla al mercado de los videojuegos. Se sabe de antemano que las compañías tienen la facultad de retirar las compras sin previo aviso, pues se indica en los acuerdos de términos y condiciones que los jugadores sólo adquieren licencias digitales que se pueden revocar en cualquier momento.
Quizás lo más alarmante es que esta noticia llega en la misma semana en la que Rockstar Games confirmó que las copias físicas de Grand Theft Auto VI sólo incluirán códigos que permitirán descargar el juego en la PS Store de PS5 y la tienda de Microsoft en XBOX Series X|S. En efecto, las cajas no tendrán discos.
¿Cuáles son las películas que se eliminarán de todas las cuentas de PSN?
La alineación de las producciones que dejarán de estar disponibles tanto para su compra como para su consumo es sumamente extensa y variada, así que es fácil afirmar que los entusiastas del cine estarán muy tristes con esta noticia. Y sí, también se incluyen producciones extranjeras.
Aunque es posible encontrar proyectos aclamados por la crítica como First Blood y Train to Busan en la lista también hay obras de nicho que dividieron la opinión del público como TEKKEN, Sharknado y Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li.
A continuación, compartimos la lista completa con las más de 550 películas y series de televisión que desaparecerán para siempre de la PS Store y que serán eliminadas de las cuentas de PSN de los usuarios de PlayStation a partir del 1 de septiembre de 2026:
- 10 jours sans maman
- 10 Minutes Gone
- 13 Minutes
- 30 jours max
- 388 Arletta Ave
- 68 Kill
- ‘71
- 99 Homes
- A Bigger Splash
- A Dangerous Man
- A Date For Mad Mary
- A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night
- A Good Man
- A Most Violent Year
- A Prophet
- A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- A Swedish Midsummer Comedy
- A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures
- A War
- A.C.A.B
- About A Zombie
- Across The Waters
- Acts of Violence (2017)
- African Safari
- Aftershock
- Age of Shadows
- Ahmed Sylla - Avec un grand A | Temporada 1
- AHMED SYLLA - DIFFERENT | Temporada 1
- Alan Partridge
- All in Good Time
- All the Boys Love Mandy Lane
- Alone
- Amazing Grace
- American Gods | Temporada 1
- And Soon the Darkness
- Angel Heart
- Angel of Death
- Animal Kingdom
- Another Day/Another Time: Celebrating the Music of “Inside Llewyn Davis”
- Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut
- April and the Extraordinary World
- Asura - The City of Madness
- At Any Price
- Attack the Block
- Awaydays
- Axelle Laffont - Hypersensible | Temporada 1
- Babies
- Back to Burgundy
- Backtrace
- Bagdad Café
- Bait
- Bandidas
- Bangkok Adrenaline
- Barbacoa de amigos
- Baron noir | Temporada 1
- Baron noir | Temporada 2
- Baron noir | Temporada 3
- Baseline
- Beasts Of The Southern Wild
- Beautiful Boy
- Bedevilled
- Before I Go to Sleep
- Bel Ami
- Below the Surface | Temporada 1
- Bérengère Krief - Spectacle | Temporada 1
- Beyond
- Beyond The Border
- Big Ass Spider!
- Big Eyes
- Big Game
- Biutiful
- Blood Alley
- Blood Glacier
- Blood Moon
- Blue Valentine
- Boule & Bill
- Braquo | Temporada 4
- Bridget Jones’ Diary
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones’s Baby
- Brighton Rock
- Brillantissime
- Broken
- Broken City
- Bunny and the Bull
- Byzantium
- Café Society
- Caged
- Cannibal
- Capital in the 21st Century
- Captivity
- Carlos The Jackal
- Carnage
- Carol
- Casa De Mi Padre
- Cave
- Cell 211
- Chanson Douce
- Charlie & Boots
- Charlie Casanova
- Charlie’s Country
- Che: Part 1
- Che: Part 2
- Chernobyl Diaries
- Cherry Tree
- Chevalier
- Chic
- Chinese Puzzle
- Chloe
- Cliffhanger
- Clown
- Cockneys Vs Zombies
- Coco Before Chanel
- Code Name: Geronimo - The Hunt for Osama Bin Laden
- Cold Blood
- Cold Pursuit
- Colette (2018)
- Color Out of Space
- Comedown
- Compliance
- Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
- Courted (L’hermine)
- Crossing Lines | Temporada 1
- Crossing Lines | Temporada 2
- Crossing Lines | Temporada 3
- Cruzando la oscuridad
- Cuban Fury
- Dark Vengeance
- Darkland
- Day Of The Dead
- De Palma
- De plus belle
- Dead Drop
- Dead Night
- Dead of Night
- Deadly Assassin
- Deadly Crossing
- Death Riders
- Deathgasm
- Delicacy
- Demi-sœur
- Dépression et des potes
- Der Nebelmann
- Detachment
- Detroit
- Deux Moi
- Dheepan
- Diary of the Dead
- Diên Biên Phú
- Django - Nur der Colt war sein Freund
- Docteur Knock - Ein Arzt mit gewissen Nebenwirkungen
- Dog Pound
- Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark
- Doubt
- Dragged Across Concrete
- Dragon Blade
- Driven to Kill
- Drug War
- Early Man
- Eden
- Eden Lake
- El Niño
- Elle l’adore
- End of Watch
- Engrenages | Temporada 6
- Engrenages | Temporada 7
- Éperdument
- Épouse-moi mon pote
- Ernest et Célestine
- Evil Dead
- Evil Dead 2
- Exeter
- Experimenter
- F
- False Flag | Temporada 1
- Family for Rent
- Fast Girls
- Five (2016)
- Five | Temporada 1
- Florence Foresti Épilogue
- Fog in August
- Fonzy
- Force of Execution
- Four Lions
- Free Fire
- From Dusk Till Dawn
- From the Land of the Moon
- Game Of Death
- Gangsterdam
- Gauguin
- Generation Um...
- Genius
- Girlhood
- God Bless America
- Gold
- Gomorra | Temporada 2
- Gomorra | Temporada 3
- Gomorra | Temporada 4
- Gomorrah
- Goodbye Berlin
- Grand départ
- Guy
- Halal Daddy
- Hard Kill
- Haunter
- He Named Me Malala
- He Who Dares
- Heidi
- Hell or High Water
- Hellions
- Highlander
- High-Rise
- Hollywoo
- Hot Fuzz
- Hôtel Normandy
- How To Talk To Girls At Parties
- Hush
- I Give It a Year
- I Saw the Devil
- In Fear
- In Harmony
- In Safe Hands
- In the Loop
- In the Valley of Elah
- In Their Sleep
- Inside Llewyn Davis
- Intruders (2016)
- Is Anybody There?
- Isao Takahata And His Tale Of The Princess Kaguya
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jalouse
- Johnny English Reborn
- Johnny English Strikes Again
- Journeyman
- Julia’s Eyes
- Kalinka
- Kill List
- Kill Your Friends
- King of Thieves
- Kings
- Knight of Cups
- Knockout
- Krisha
- La 317e Section
- La Cité de la Peur
- La folle histoire de Max et Léon
- La grande vadrouille
- La Guerre des Mondes | Temporada 1
- La stratégie de la poussette
- Labyrinth of Lies
- L’aile ou la cuisse
- L’Amie Prodigieuse | Temporada 1
- Larry Crowne
- L’Ascension
- Last Night
- Le Bureau des Légendes | Temporada 2
- Le Bureau des Légendes | Temporada 3
- Le corniaud
- Le Correspondant
- Le Crabe-Tambour
- Le grand mechant renard
- Le Redoutable
- Le talent de mes amis
- Le Vieux qui ne voulait pas fêter son anniversaire
- Leap Year
- Legend (2015)
- Leon - The Director’s Cut
- Les affamés
- Les bronzés
- Les bronzés font du ski
- Les Cowboys
- Les hommes du feu
- Les Paris du Globe Cooker | Temporada 1
- Les Sauvages | Temporada 1
- Livid
- Logan Lucky
- Lou!
- Love, Marilyn
- Ma bonne étoile
- Ma maman est en Amérique, elle a rencontré Buffalo Bill
- Macbeth
- Madame
- Man On A Ledge
- Man Up
- Manchester by the Sea
- Manuscripts Don’t Burn
- Mauvaises herbes
- Maximum Conviction
- Mia and The White Lion
- Microbe & Gasoline
- Midnight Sun
- Midnight Sun | Temporada 1
- Ferien mit Happy End
- Milius
- Mindhorn
- Mindscape
- Minutes Past Midnight
- Mirror Mirror
- Mon chien Stupide
- Mon ket
- Mon Roi
- Mood Indigo
- Moonlight
- Moonrise Kingdom
- Mr. Nobody
- Muck
- Murder on the Orient Express
- My Week With Marilyn
- Nach einer wahren Geschichte
- Next Time I’ll Aim For The Heart
- Nikita
- Nina Forever
- Non-stop
- Nox | Temporada 1
- On the Edge
- Once Fallen
- One Nation, One King
- Open House
- Orcs!
- Orphan
- Our Day Will Come
- Our Kind of Traitor
- Out of Nothing
- Outrage: Way of the Yakuza
- Outside the Law
- Pachamama
- Paddington
- Paddington 2
- Pan’s Labyrinth
- Partners In Crime
- Parts Per Billion
- Paul & die Schule des Lebens
- Pension complète
- Perfect Sense
- Perrier’s Bounty
- PETIT VAMPIRE
- Pilgrimage
- Platane | Temporada 1
- Platane | Temporada 2
- Platane | Temporada 3
- Playmobil: The Movie
- Poker d’as pour Django
- Police
- Potiche
- Premature
- Prêt à tout
- Primaire
- Problemos
- Radioactive
- Ragnarok
- Raisons d’état - Director’s Cut
- Rambo 3
- Rambo First Blood
- Rambo First Blood Part 2
- Rampart
- Red Heat
- Redeemer
- Remember
- Replace
- Reprisal
- Return of the Hero
- Richard the Lionheart: Rebellion
- Rise of the Footsoldier
- Rise Of The Footsoldier: Extreme Extended Edition
- Robocop (2014)
- Room
- Rosewood Lane
- Rubber
- Rush
- Rust And Bone
- S.M.A.R.T. Chase
- Sahara
- Saint Maud
- Samba
- Sammys Abenteuer 2
- Samsam
- Santa Claus - The Movie
- Searching For Sugar Man
- Section zéro | Temporada 1
- Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
- Seoul Station
- Serena
- Sharknado
- Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Sightseers
- Silence
- Silent House
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Sink or Swim
- Situation amoureuse : c’est compliqué
- Six Bullets
- Six femmes pour l’assassin
- Sleepy Hollow
- Sol (2020)
- Soldier of Vengeance
- Song of the Sea
- Song To Song
- Source Code
- Southbound
- Special Forces
- Splice
- Spread
- Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
- Street Wars
- Studio 54
- Studio 54 - Director’s Cut
- Submarine
- Survival of the Dead
- Sushi Girl
- Swallows and Amazons (2016)
- Taboo | Temporada 1
- Tad: The Lost Explorer
- Take This Waltz
- Tekken
- Terminator 2: Judgement Day (Versión remasterizada)
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- The Accidental Spy
- The Admiral: Roaring Currents
- The Apparition
- The Ardennes
- The Army Of Crime
- The Assassin
- The Assault
- The Awakening
- The Beatles: Eight Days A Week - The Touring Years
- The Big Blue - The Director’s Cut
- The Big Sick
- The Bling Ring (2013)
- The Boy and the Beast
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- The Breadwinner
- The Burma Conspiracy
- The Chamber
- The Child In Time
- The Commuter
- The Company You Keep
- The Congress
- The Dark Valley
- The Deer Hunter
- The Devil’s in the Details
- The Dino King
- The Dinosaur Project
- The Door
- The Double
- The Emperor’s New Clothes
- The End
- The Evil in Us
- The Extraordinary Adventures Of Adele Blanc-Sec
- The Factory
- The Founder
- The Free State of Jones
- The Ghost
- The Giver
- The Graduate
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- The Gunman
- The Hexecutioners
- The Hundred Year Old Man Who Climbed Out Of The Window and Disappeared
- The Hunt
- The Imitation Game
- The Keeper
- The Kings of Summer
- The Land of the Enlightened
- The Last Exorcism
- The Last Exorcism Part II
- The Lawyer | Temporada 1
- The Look of Love
- The Lookout
- The Losers
- The Lost City of Z
- The Lost Prince
- The Mercy
- The Monster Project
- The Night Clerk
- The Orphanage
- The Outlaw
- The Place Beyond the Pines
- The Program
- The Red Turtle
- The Sense of an Ending
- The Shameless
- The Silent House (La Casa Muda)
- The Son of Bigfoot
- The Speak
- The Student and Mr. Henri
- The Suspect
- The Take
- The Tourist
- The Two Faces of January
- The Wait (L’attesa)
- The Wall
- The Wave
- The Wicker Man (1973)
- The Wild Life
- The World is Yours
- The Young Pope | Temporada 1
- The Young Pope | Temporada 2
- Them / Ils
- This Is Spinal Tap
- Thunder and the House of Magic
- Tickled
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- To the Wonder
- Total Recall
- Tour de France
- Traders
- Traffic
- Train to Busan
- Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula
- Transpecos
- Trauma Center
- Trust Me | Temporada 1
- Tunnel | Temporada 2
- Tyrannosaur
- Under the Skin
- Universal Soldier
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
- Universal Soldier: Regeneration
- Unknown
- Urban Warfare
- Vehicle 19
- Venise n’est pas en Italie
- Vernon Subutex | Temporada 1
- Versailles | Temporada 2
- Versailles | Temporada 3
- Vicky Cristina Barcelona
- Violence of Action
- Viva
- Vox Lux
- W.E.
- We Are Still Here
- We Are Your Friends
- Welcome Aboard
- Whiteout
- Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger
- Without Name
- Wo ist Albert?
- Wolf
- Wolf Creek
- Wolfcop
- Wonderstruck
- Worry Dolls
- Wyrmwood: Road of the Dead
- Yardie
- Years and Years | Temporada 1
- Yellowbird
- You Were Never Really Here
- Your Sister’s Sister
- Youth
- ZeroZeroZero | Temporada 1
Pero cuéntanos, ¿qué opinas de la eliminación masiva de contenido digital? Déjanos leerte en los comentarios.
Sigue este enlace para leer más noticias relacionadas con PlayStation.
Video relacionado: El escándalo de las tiendas digitales: nunca fuiste dueño de tus juegos favoritos
Comentarios
Inicia sesión desde el menú superior para dejar un comentario.
Sé el primero en comentar.