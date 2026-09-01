ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE wants to take the franchise’s aerial combat to a whole new level. Bandai Namco unveiled a new trailer focused on the game’s multiplayer features and revealed that it will offer the most ambitious online modes in the series’ history.

But what’s new? For starters, one of the biggest additions will be the Air Base, a new virtual hub that will serve as a meeting point for players. This space will be able to host up to 100 pilots at the same time, allowing them to interact, search for matches, and prepare for their next missions.

The Air Base won’t simply be a menu for accessing multiplayer. Players will be able to explore it, chat with other pilots, participate in a military training mode for up to four people, and even play classic Bandai Namco arcade games.

There will also be a Jukebox featuring songs from previous ACE COMBAT games, as the company wants this space to serve as a sort of gathering place for the community.

ACE COMBAT 8 Will Feature New Multiplayer Modes

ACE COMBAT 8’s multiplayer will initially feature two main modes. The first will be Co-op Assault, a PvE experience in which two teams of four players will compete to earn the highest score while facing different enemies and objectives.

The second will be Co-op War, a PvPvE mode in which two teams of four players will battle each other while also fighting AI-controlled units.

In this mode, managing the so-called Threat Level and taking on Aces will be crucial, adding a strategic component to the battles. Ultimately, the team with the highest score will win and receive greater rewards.

But that’s not all. As players progress through the online mode, limited-time emergency missions will also become available.

One of them will be Scramble, where four players will have to take on a dangerous aerial squadron controlled by the game. Meanwhile, Emergency Sortie will put eight pilots up against some of the franchise’s most iconic colossal weapons, including encounters reminiscent of classic ACE COMBAT boss battles.

There will also be temporary PvP events featuring 4v4 matches and deathmatch-style battles for up to eight players.

Multiplayer Will Have Its Own Progression System

Another major feature of this installment will be separating online progression from the campaign. Players will take on the role of mercenary pilots and will be able to create a customizable avatar that will continue to evolve as they earn rewards.

There will also be a supply shop and an ACE COMBAT STORE, where players can spend currency earned during missions to obtain aircraft, cosmetic items, boosters, and other items.

The Air Base will also grow as players progress. By meeting certain requirements, they will be able to unlock doors leading to other bases, which will serve as new gathering spaces for the community.

Additionally, owners of the ACE PASS will be able to have their multiplayer activity contribute to their overall progression.

Will ACE COMBAT 8 Have Cross-Play?

Now, one of the most important details about modern multiplayer games is whether they support cross-play. After all, cross-play is the feature that allows you to play with your friends regardless of which platform they own the game on.

Fortunately, Bandai Namco Entertainment confirmed that ACE COMBAT 8 will feature multiplayer with cross-play. This means it won’t matter if you play on PC while your friends are on consoles, or if your teammates own a console from a competing platform—everyone will be able to play together.

What did you think of this news? Are you excited to play ACE COMBAT 8’s multiplayer? Let us know in the comments.

ACE COMBAT 8: WINGS OF THEVE will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Follow this link to see more news about the game.