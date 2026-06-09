During the Xbox Games Showcase, Asha Sharma announced that Gears of War: E-Day will be an Xbox Series X|S exclusive, marking a strategic shift after months of speculation about Microsoft’s multiplatform ambitions.

While an official PS5 release was never publicly confirmed, reliable sources indicate that such a version was not only planned but already complete.

A PS5 Version of Gears of War: E-Day Will Never Be Released

According to journalist Jeff Grubb, the PS5 build of Gears of War: E-Day was finished and ready for launch. However, following last-minute internal decisions, the project was shelved indefinitely. Grubb reports that the completed version will remain stored on an internal Xbox drive and will never be released to the public.

Rumors of a PS5 version had circulated for weeks, fueled in part by PEGI and Walmart listings that included the Sony console prior to the Xbox showcase.

Although Gears of War: E-Day promotional materials never featured the PS5 logo, industry observers believed a multiplatform release was likely especially given Microsoft’s recent cross-platform experiments and the launch of a new remaster of the original Gears of War.

Grubb’s latest reporting appears to confirm those suspicions, while also underscoring how last-minute the cancellation truly was.

With the game scheduled to launch on October 6 and nearing its gold master phase, the decision to pull the PS5 version represents a notable last-minute pivot.

Following the showcase, Sharma reiterated that Gears of War: E-Day will remain a permanent exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem, closing the door on any future PlayStation release.

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