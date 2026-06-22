With all the makings of one of the most monumental releases in gaming history, Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to move millions of copies upon launch. Yet, its long-term commercial success may ultimately hinge on a single, critical factor: price. Now, a prominent European store chain appears to have jumped the gun, inadvertently disclosing what players may need to shell out for the highly anticipated title.

Given the immense buzz surrounding the game, many fans have feared that parent company Take-Two Interactive and developer Rockstar Games might push the price to $80 or even higher for the flagship franchise’s next installment. With the official cost still under wraps, one major retailer has seemingly bypassed the wait, offering an early glimpse at the purported pricing for both the standard and premium versions.

Retailer Leaks GTA VI Pricing Tiers

Rockstar recently treated fans to a first look at the official box art and confirmed that pre-orders will kick off on June 25, 2026. When reservations go live, the actual cost of the open-world epic will finally be made public.

In the meantime, it appears that FNAC, one of Portugal and Europe’s largest retail chains, may have accidentally unveiled GTA VI’s price point ahead of schedule. According to the store’s database, the base game is listed at €89.99, with special editions climbing as high as €199.99.

The leak surfaced after FNAC published several product pages under generic placeholder names (coded as RS1, RS4, and RS5), which are widely believed to correspond to the PS5 version of Grand Theft Auto VI.

It is important to note that European and U.S. pricing do not translate directly, as goods in the EU typically include value-added tax (VAT), making them appear more expensive. For context, Mario Kart World retails for €89.99 in Europe but costs $79.99 in the United States.

If the leak proves accurate, the expected U.S. equivalents for GTA VI and its editions would be:

Standard Edition – €89.99 ($79.99 USD)

Deluxe Edition – €109.99 ($99.99 USD)

Premium Edition – €119.99 ($109.99 USD)

Collector’s Edition – €199.99 ($189.99 USD)

Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive have yet to confirm whether special editions will be offered for the game, which stars protagonists Lucia Campos and Jason Duval, let alone detail any exclusive content they might include. Should deluxe versions materialize, they are expected to feature bonus items such as cosmetic outfits, in-game currency, and other digital perks.

What Will GTA VI Officially Cost?

FNAC has a track record of prematurely revealing game prices and product SKUs, much like other major retailers such as GameStop, though its database remains publicly accessible, increasing the likelihood of such leaks.

Still, we advise treating this information with caution until Rockstar provides official confirmation, expected by the end of next week.

News GTA VI Already Reshaping the Console Market Before Its Release As the gaming community rallies in anticipation of Rockstar’s newest title, players are eyeing the PS5 Pro as their hardware of choice for peak performance VER

In the interim, industry analysts and experts have speculated that GTA VI could reach the $80 mark, with some even predicting a new $100 benchmark for premium releases.

However, Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has suggested that the company aims to offer fair value, hinting that the price might be lower than many fear. “Consumers pay for the value we deliver to them,” Zelnick remarked, “and our job is to charge them much less than that value.”

What do you think? What would you be willing to pay for the most eagerly awaited game of the decade? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on Grand Theft Auto VI, click here.