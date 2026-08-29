Rockstar Games has finally offered an extensive look at Grand Theft Auto VI in action, and one takeaway is already clear: this will be the studio’s most ambitious project to date. It’s a sprawling open world packed with activities and visual splendor, but what about its performance on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S?

Early reports have suggested that GTA VI will target 30 frames per second on Sony, which disappointed players hoping for a smoother 60 FPS experience. While Rockstar has yet to confirm any performance modes, including potential enhancements for the PS5 Pro or Xbox Series X, the lack of official details has only fueled speculation.

Thus far, forecasts are grim with some analysts doubting that GTA VI will hit 60 FPS even on high-end PCs.

Why Is GTA VI Running 30 FPS on PS5 and XBOX Series X|S?

The root of the performance constraint lies in the sheer scope of GTA VI’s world, which is expected to be twice as large as that of Red Dead Redemption 2. Supposedly, Rockstar is focusing on the environment, NPC behavior, and visual detail, which makes 30 FPS the most practical trade-off.

Still, some players hold out hope for a 60 FPS mode, particularly on more powerful hardware like the PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and future PC builds. Yet specialists caution that such expectations may be more wishful than realistic.

Digital Foundry, a well-regarded outlet for technical game analysis, weighed in after reviewing the latest GTA VI trailer. The team believes Rockstar has consciously designed the game around a 30 FPS ceiling on consoles, aiming to maximize graphical fidelity. In their view, this approach has already yielded impressive results, even on a base PS5.

“The rendering, simulation and presentation have all been tuned around that constraint - and the result is an unprecedented level of density, material quality and world coherence, with trade-offs landing primarily in image quality and animation smoothness rather than systemic scale or fidelity,” the outlet explained.

Digital Foundry highlighted specific visual feats, such as the game’s new hair-simulation system and advanced shading techniques, as evidence that 30 FPS is a justifiable choice. They estimate that the trailer ran at 1440p without upscaling, and observed no visible frame drops, which is an encouraging sign for console performance.

As for the PS5 Pro, Digital Foundry expects Rockstar to enhance the game but not necessarily for a higher framerate. Instead, any optimizations will likely focus on improved image quality and ray tracing.

GTA VI Won’t Probably Run 60 FPS on Consoles and PC

When asked whether a 60 FPS mode could ever materialize on consoles, Digital Foundry was unequivocal: it would be extraordinarily difficult on current-generation hardware, PS5 Pro included.

“Rockstar has clearly spent immense effort balancing CPU and GPU workloads to fully saturate the hardware. That makes a 60FPS version extremely unlikely on console hardware - there’s no way to regain enough GPU and particularly CPU time to make a 16.7ms update rate work without compromising the world,” they explained.

Most likely, Rockstar will decide to forgo a 60 FPS mode on consoles to keep the game’s level of detail intact. However, this configuration would also not be accessible in GTA VI for PC. The computer version will probably surpass the console version in several areas, but even with the additional potential, reaching 60 FPS will be difficult.

“The PC platform ought to allow for higher resolutions, especially with the benefit of more modern temporal upscalers like DLSS, alongside increased RT sample counts, longer draw distances and so on. However, the CPU demands of a world this complex - tuned around console Zen 2 cores at 30FPS - could make hitting 60FPS genuinely challenging in a way we don’t often see, and will likely require a high-end CPU like a recent Ryzen X3D to avoid bottlenecks,” Digital Foundry stated.

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