While the gaming community remains eager for any new details regarding the narrative direction and gameplay mechanics of Grand Theft Auto VI, the ongoing debate over cost has taken center stage. A recent rumor has caused considerable concern, though a reliable source now suggests that players may have little reason to worry.

Previous reports have already established Grand Theft Auto VI as one of the most expensive video game productions in history. Given the sheer scale of the investment, many fans have understandably questioned whether parent company Take-Two Interactive and developer Rockstar Games will seize the opportunity to raise the industry standard price, maximizing revenue in an effort to recoup development costs.

An official answer is expected soon, but a premature leak over the weekend seemed to jump the gun, prompting a well-known insider to step in and calm the growing anxiety among players.

Will GTA VI Cost $80? Insider Refutes This

The possibility that GTA VI could carry a higher price tag than a typical AAA release has been a persistent topic of discussion, fueled in no small part by Nintendo’s decision to charge $80 USD for Mario Kart World last year. If one major publisher can adopt such a pricing strategy, the logic follows, then what is preventing Take-Two from following suit?

Some analysts have even gone as far as to suggest that the open-world epic could and should exceed the $100 USD threshold. These fears were only amplified when a European retailer appeared to confirm it.

Over the weekend, FNAC, one of Portugal and Europe’s largest retail chains, listed what seemed to be the full roster of Grand Theft Auto VI editions. The listing indicated that the standard version of Rockstar’s title would retail for €89.99 EUR, a figure that roughly translates to $79.99 USD, exactly matching the price point of Mario Kart World.

News GTA VI Already Reshaping the Console Market Before Its Release As the gaming community rallies in anticipation of Rockstar’s newest title, players are eyeing the PS5 Pro as their hardware of choice for peak performance VER

However, in the midst of this uncertainty, prominent insider billbil-kun, who has earned a near-flawless reputation for accurate leaks, quickly moved to debunk the speculation. According to the informant, the prices displayed on FNAC’s database are purely provisional.

“Those SKUs are just placeholders bcz EAN codes (like UPC in US) aren’t belonging to Take2 traditional games prefixes. So those prices are random ones,” he said.

What Will Be the Official Price of GTA VI?

If billbil-kun’s track record is any indication, then fans can likely treat the weekend’s listings as insignificant. Unfortunately, the insider is currently on vacation without access to his primary workstation, making him unable to investigate the true pricing details further. Nevertheless, the waiting period will be brief, as Rockstar is expected to make an official announcement before the week’s end.

The developer recently surprised the community by unveiling the official cover art for Grand Theft Auto VI, alongside confirmation that pre-orders for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will officially commence on June 25, 2026.

Once pre-orders go live, players will finally learn both the game’s official price and the contents of any special editions. Adding to the air of reassurance, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick previously stated that the company intends to set a fair price for the title, emphasizing that the studio consistently delivers substantial value to its consumers.

All signs currently point to Grand Theft Auto VI achieving unprecedented commercial success. With such a landmark release on the horizon, industry experts are even advising investors to consider backing the company.

What do you think? How much do you think GTA VI will cost? Would an $80 USD or higher price tag deter you? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

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