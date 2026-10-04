The announcement of God of War Laufey has sent ripples through the gaming community. While fans eagerly anticipate the franchise’s upcoming mythological expansion, a vocal faction has lashed out at the shift in protagonist and the character’s aesthetic female design. Unexpectedly, the actor who portrayed Kingpin joined the conversation.

The controversy erupted after a social media user criticized the appearance of Faye, the protagonist of Santa Monica Studio and PlayStation’s latest title. The resulting online debate prompted D’Onofrio to publicly defend actress Deborah Ann Woll.

Vincent D’Onofrio Defends God of War Laufey and Actress Deborah Ann Woll

PlayStation officially launched pre-orders for God of War Laufey on September 29, accompanied by details regarding the Digital Deluxe Edition and various pre-order incentives, including an exclusive armor set for early buyers.

As is often the case with high-profile releases, promotional imagery quickly fractured the online community. Detractors criticized the protagonist’s wardrobe as overly “feminist” because it fully covers her body, while others simply attacked Faye, saying that she looks ugly.

Geralt of Goonia, an internet user notorious for anti-progressive and anti-woke commentary, seized on the promotional materials to spearhead a boycott against Santa Monica Studio over its artistic direction and the protagonist’s design.

“Sony’s Santa Monica Studio has made their stance clear: They choose feminism over their jobs. They would rather go bankrupt than give you an ounce of female attractiveness- Now it falls upon you Gamers to give them what they want- Boycott God of War Laufey,” the user posted online.

While the post drew immediate criticism from several corners of the web, the discourse took an unforeseen twist when Vincent D’Onofrio, hailed for his portrayal of Kingpin in Netflix’s and Disney+’s Daredevil, replied directly to defend Deborah Ann Woll, who plays Faye.

“Not that you asked, but... In no way do I agree with you. Deborah is beautiful and extremely talented. She is as smart as whip and a complete nerd. Also incredibly kind. How perfect she is! And a good friend. I am a fan of God of War. I for one cannot wait to play the new game with my son,” the 67-year-old actor wrote.

Having previously shared the screen with Woll in the Marvel series, the self-proclaimed God of War fan added that he is eager to play the new title with his son. Geralt of Goonia doubled down on his critique, arguing that Santa Monica Studio failed to capture the actress’s real-world likeness.

Although he attempted to deflect with an AI-generated boxing video depicting himself defeating Kingpin, pretty much everyone overwhelmingly rallied behind D’Onofrio.

God of War Laufey on Path to Becoming a PS5 Hit

However, it is expected that God of War Laufey will achieve massive commercial success on the PlayStation 5 despite the fact that a subset of the player base may withhold their purchases because the game is too “feminist”.

Slated for an early 2027 release, the PlayStation exclusive will soon put this controversy to the test. For now, the action title is tracking well ahead of its launch window to become one of the year’s biggest successes.

A recent report indicates that God of War Laufey surged to the second spot among pre-ordered games on the PlayStation Store across 44 major markets including the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Canada, and the United Kingdom, only one day after PS5 pre-orders went live.

The project director has reacted to negative outcry and defended the narrative choice to center the spin-off on Faye, while Deborah Ann Woll herself has remained unbothered by the backlash, expressing full confidence in the project’s quality.

What do you think of Vincent D’Onofrio’s defense of his co-star? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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