We already knew the identity of some of the titles set to appear at the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, including Halo and Gears of War: E-Day. Fortunately, there was still room for exciting surprises. One of the biggest came during the live event, where the first trailer for Spyro: A Realm Beyond was finally revealed.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond Confirmed as the Next Game in the Series

That’s right—the adventure franchise starring one of gaming’s most iconic dragons is back with a brand-new installment. While the release date remains a mystery, we now have our first details about the upcoming project.

Development of Spyro: A Realm Beyond is once again being handled by Toys for Bob, the studio behind the Spyro Reignited Trilogy as well as the remastered versions of the first three Crash Bandicoot games.

This new entry will feature a redesigned version of Spyro and expand the franchise’s world with new locations and completely original gameplay mechanics. Most notably, and for the first time in the series’ history, Spyro will be able to truly fly, opening up an entirely new range of possibilities.

“In Spyro: A Realm Beyond, Spyro will experience the freedom of true dragon flight. He’s small but powerful, so we experimented with many different approaches to explore how he could feel agile while also being strong as he actively moves through the skies,” said game director Paul Yan.

When Will Spyro: A Realm Beyond Release?

Once again, we’re dealing with a project that does not yet have a specific release date. The only confirmed information is that it will launch sometime in Spring 2027.

Toys for Bob has already confirmed that Spyro: A Realm Beyond will be a multiplatform release, meaning it will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Microsoft Store and Steam), PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscribers will be pleased to know that the new installment will be available on day one at no additional cost. The game will also support Xbox Play Anywhere.

You can watch the first official trailer for Spyro: A Realm Beyond below.

What do you think about this announcement? Let us know in the comments.