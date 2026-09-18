The reveal of Metal Slug Ultimate Collection generated a lot of excitement among fans of the franchise, but there was one detail that disappointed several of them: the title was only confirmed as a digital release for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, XBOX Series X|S, and PC.

The physical format is practically on its last legs following the decision made by PlayStation, so disc-based games will become increasingly scarce. Metal Slug fans believe that the new collection deserves a physical release to properly celebrate the franchise’s 30th anniversary.

The good news is that SNK heard their complaints and has already made an important decision regarding the matter. Additionally, the studio explained why Metal Slug XX is not part of the collection, despite its importance in the history of the series.

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection Will Get a Physical Edition After Fan Complaints

Metal Slug Ultimate Collection is genuine video game history, as it will bring together more than 30 years of the run-and-gun franchise’s legacy. This release will compile 10 classic titles that will come with an endless number of extras, such as a museum and new features to make their gameplay a little more accessible.

Apparently, SNK’s original plan was to distribute the collection exclusively digitally, as trends have shown that this is the dominant format in the industry. However, fans of the franchise protested and demanded a physical release. They believe Metal Slug deserves something special for its 30th anniversary and that a disc edition of Ultimate Collection would be a great way to pay tribute to it.

Through the franchise’s social media accounts, SNK shared some very good news, as Metal Slug Ultimate Collection will indeed have a physical edition. The company explained that the opinions of its fans are very important, so it decided to make their wish come true.

“Of all the feedback we’ve received, one topic in particular has come up frequently: the physical edition of Metal Slug Ultimate Collection. We are pleased to officially confirm that there will be a physical edition! Stay tuned for more details in the future,” SNK revealed.

The studio thanked players for their feedback and passion for the series. For now, there is no information about the release date or price of the collection’s physical edition. It is also unclear whether it will arrive on all platforms or only on systems such as PS5 and Nintendo’s consoles.

Why Won’t Metal Slug XX Be in Ultimate Collection?

Another detail that puzzled many fans is the absence of Metal Slug XX from the list of included games. SNK also addressed this controversy in its statement and explained why the title will be absent from Metal Slug Ultimate Collection.

In short, it is due to “various challenges and limitations” that SNK faced when attempting to include the title in the collection. The good news is that the company is still working to find a way to re-release Metal Slug XX in the future.

“We know many of you are disappointed that Metal Slug XX is not included in the collection. Due to various circumstances, we ultimately had to make the difficult decision not to include it this time. Honestly, no one is more disappointed by this than we are,” SNK added. Below is the list of games that will be included in the collection.