In recent days, worrying rumors have circulated about the future of XBOX Game Pass. Sources claim that Microsoft is preparing radical changes to its service’s business model and that there is a possibility it could remove day-one releases at some point in 2027.

The information caused such a stir that XBOX itself addressed the matter, but without fully clarifying what will happen with Game Pass in the future. In fact, it generated even more confusion about its plans for day-one releases beyond 2026.

Now, a reliable source has joined the debate to shed some light on all the information surrounding the matter. The source confirmed that Microsoft is indeed preparing changes for XBOX Game Pass, but reassured concerned players.

Microsoft Is Preparing Changes for XBOX Game Pass; Will the Service Lose Day-One Releases?

Since Asha Sharma took the reins of the company, XBOX Game Pass has undergone major changes that, so far, have benefited users. However, reports indicate that upcoming modifications to the service will remove important benefits, such as free access to the cloud and day-one releases.

Alexander Cope and Jez Corden, journalists for Windows Central, have been following the rumors surrounding XBOX Game Pass and PC Game Pass. They shared the company’s recent statements, in which it promises that there will be no changes regarding the day-one releases already announced for the service.

The sources emphasized that XBOX denied the rumors, but acknowledged that Game Pass will undergo changes in the near future. They also believe that its message hints that there could be fewer day-one releases or some modifications to this highly appealing benefit.

Of course, the journalists also shared their findings on the matter. They are convinced that Microsoft is still “actively exploring changes” to its service and that it could even take into account some of the modifications revealed in the leak.

The really important thing is that Cope and Corden assure that there is currently “no plan to completely remove day-one releases” from XBOX Game Pass Ultimate. However, they warned that changes are indeed coming.

What Changes Could XBOX Announce for Its Service?

XBOX has not given any clues about the possible changes Game Pass could receive in 2027; however, Cope and Corden speculated about it. They believe day-one releases will remain, but think the company could modify this benefit just as it did months ago.

It is worth remembering that Call of Duty games will no longer arrive directly in the service’s catalog, as the service cannibalized sales of the franchise and, furthermore, this decision was the ideal excuse to slightly reduce the cost of XBOX Game Pass. The journalists believe that more franchises could join this trend and stop being day-one releases.

“I think it’s likely that more franchises like Call of Duty will no longer be available from day one, even on XBOX Game Pass Ultimate. Perhaps the biggest franchises could move to an even more expensive tier, or come with some kind of additional package, like a cable TV package,” Cope explained.