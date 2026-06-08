Xbox held its summer showcase on June 7 and shared new looks at the games headed to its ecosystem. One of the biggest surprises was the confirmation that Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be permanent exclusives, meaning they are not expected to come to PS5. The obvious question is whether that becomes the rule from now on.

Once again, Microsoft finds itself in a position where its strategy appears confusing and even contradictory. Are multiplatform launches over? Will there be more exclusives in the future? What happens to games that have already been announced for PlayStation 5 and other ecosystems? The company has tried to provide some clarity.

Players Should Expect More Xbox Exclusives in the Future

Immediately after the showcase, Matt Booty, head of content and studios at Xbox Game Studios, said the goal is for fans to feel they have a reason to buy an Xbox console. He reiterated that Microsoft will decide on a case-by-case basis which games become exclusives.

The stronger signal came from Matthew Ball, Xbox’s new strategy chief, during a conversation with Chris Dring of The Game Business. Ball said that announcing two exclusives during the Sunday showcase was intentional: Xbox wanted players to understand that games launching only on Xbox Series X|S and PC would not be isolated exceptions.

“We could have announced later that Clockwork was exclusive. We could have started 2027 by saying it was an exclusive. But it was important for us to include two titles [in the Xbox Games Showcase] so people would understand this was not a one-off situation.”

Ball added that players can expect a steady flow of content designed to “validate their historical investment in the Xbox platform and keep them as Xbox players.” He also argued that exclusives remain important for brand identity and long-term growth.

Xbox’s Business Is Under Pressure

According to Ball, the strategy shift is part of a broader effort to reverse the company’s recent struggles. Xbox hardware sales have declined significantly in recent years, and Xbox Game Pass growth has reportedly plateaued.

“Asha was clear about this: our business is not healthy right now. She was also clear that we are working to reverse that situation. Every day we will become more open about what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. And I say that because today I should be able to give you a fuller answer and tell you exactly which exclusive games players can expect this year, next year, and in the future.”

Ball acknowledged that the community still may not fully understand Xbox’s direction. He said the company is first discussing the strategy internally and with partners before presenting a simpler, consumer-facing message.

“Everyone in this room is an expert and passionate about this industry, and I understand why you feel you still don’t fully understand our strategy. We have to communicate it internally and with our partners. But above all, we have to communicate it to the average player, to current Xbox users, and to the players we want to reach who are not yet part of our ecosystem. They need to be able to understand it in a simple way. That’s where we’re headed. We’re just not ready to do that yet.”

He also conceded that some games may sell fewer copies as exclusives than they would as multiplatform releases, but argued that this is a short-term tradeoff intended to strengthen Xbox’s business in the long run.

No, Xbox Is Not Ending All Multiplatform Releases

Despite the renewed emphasis on exclusives, Ball stressed that multiplayer titles and live-service games, including Call of Duty, will continue launching across multiple platforms.

He also confirmed that previously announced multiplatform projects remain unchanged. Fable and Halo: Campaign Evolved, both already announced for PS5, are still expected to release on Sony’s console. Microsoft has likewise continued to position several future titles as multiplatform launches.

So, Xbox is not abandoning multiplatform publishing, but it is reintroducing permanent exclusives for selected first-party games as part of a broader effort to strengthen the Xbox ecosystem and brand.

Do you think all future Xbox releases should be exclusive, or is the current hybrid approach the right balance? Let us know in the comments.