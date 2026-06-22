The upcoming release of Halo: Campaign Evolved has already stirred significant debate within the gaming community, largely due to its surprising shift away from Xbox exclusivity.

As one of Microsoft’s most treasured franchises, the decision to launch the remake as a multiplatform title including a debut on PlayStation 5 was bound to turn heads. In addition, a confusing set of requirements for local co-op play has left fans mildly frustrated.

Good News: PS Plus Is Not Required for Halo: Campaign Evolved’s Local Co-Op

Over the weekend, Xbox published an official FAQ on its website addressing some of the community’s most pressing concerns, including modifier skulls, post-launch content plans, and the possibility of a free demo. Among these entries, one question in particular captured widespread attention: “Are there any Xbox account requirements for solo or cooperative play?”

Initially, the response caused an uproar. The original wording suggested that both players engaging in split-screen mode on PS5 would need an active PlayStation Plus subscription in addition to linked Microsoft accounts. Unsurprisingly, the prospect of paying for two separate PS Plus memberships simply to enjoy local co-op on the same couch was met with immediate backlash across social media platforms.

“If you’re playing splitscreen local co-op on PlayStation 5®, both players will need to be signed into PlayStation accounts and be linked to Microsoft accounts. A PlayStation Plus account is required for local splitscreen co-op,” the website used to read.

Fortunately, Xbox quickly moved to clarify the matter. In a follow-up statement, the official Halo account corrected the error, confirming that while each player does require a PlayStation account to participate, a PS Plus subscription is not mandatory for local split-screen co-op.

“This section incorrectly stated that a PlayStation Plus account is required for local co-op play and was updated with a correction on June 20. A PlayStation Plus account is NOT required for local splitscreen co-op. Online network co-op play requires an active PlayStation Plus subscription.”

PlayStation Fans Do Need An Xbox Account to Play Halo

Online multiplayer for up to four players, however, will still require the standard Sony membership, a condition that most fans have come to expect.

Although the PS Plus misunderstanding has been resolved, the updated official description introduces a different hurdle that has failed to excite PlayStation users. Even for local split-screen sessions, both players must log into their respective PSN accounts and link them to a valid Microsoft profile. According to Xbox, this measure is essential to enable seamless cross-platform progression, a feature already implemented in Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite.

“Just as you do today for Halo: The Master Chief Collection and Halo Infinite to ensure smooth cross-platform progression, to play Halo: Campaign Evolved you will need a Microsoft account and XBOX Gamertag, regardless of the platform(s) you play on. This enables both cross-platform play and cross-platform progression,” the company’s statement read.

It remains to be seen whether the mandatory Microsoft account linkage will dampen commercial performance for the remake. Early indicators suggest otherwise: preliminary reports already place Halo: Campaign Evolved among the top pre-ordered titles on the PlayStation Store, signaling strong demand despite the extra step required for co-op access.

What do you think? Does the need to create and link a Microsoft account to your PSN profile feel like a hassle? Were you relieved to learn that PS Plus isn’t required for local play after all? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

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