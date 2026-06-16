Following last week’s explosive reveal of Gears of War: E-Day, the conversation has quickly shifted from excitement to frustration and this is because the highly anticipated title from The Coalition and Microsoft will only be available on Xbox Series X|S and PC, leaving PlayStation fans on the outside looking in.

While exclusive releases are nothing new, this one has sparked particular debate, especially given recent hints that a multiplatform launch may have been considered at some point. Many are now questioning whether limiting the game’s audience makes sense in Microsoft’s current market position.

But for some players, the discussion has moved beyond speculation and into action. A growing number of PS5 users are making it clear: they want to play Gears of War: E-Day.

Gears of War: E-Day Change.org Petition Gains Traction

Earlier this year, Gears of War: Reloaded, the remastered version of the original game, made history as the first entry in the franchise to break exclusivity, launching on a Sony platform. Though sales on PS5 were reportedly modest, the move introduced a new generation of players to the series.

Many assumed the same would happen with E-Day. Those hopes were dashed when Xbox, led by Asha Sharma, confirmed the game would remain exclusive. But not everyone is ready to give up.

This week, a user named Jon Campbell launched a petition on Change.org with a straightforward goal: persuade Microsoft to release a PS5 port of Gears of War: E-Day. It may be a long shot, but the campaign has already gained attention. As of now, the petition has collected 268 signatures, just shy of its initial 500-sign goal. More supporters are expected in the coming days, though whether this grassroots effort will make any real impact remains to be seen.

Campbell argues that a multiplatform release would benefit the game in several ways. In his petition, he points to improved matchmaking times, a stronger competitive scene, and a healthier overall community. He also notes that additional sales from PS5 users “could help fund future releases and expansions,” giving developers more resources to invest in the franchise’s future.

Will ‘Gears of War: E-Day’ Ever Come to PS5?

Following the June 7 presentation, Asha Sharma and her team made it clear that both Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are permanent exclusives. In theory, that means they will never appear on competing platforms.

The decision caught many off guard especially after a PS5 logo accidentally appeared during an official Xbox podcast, and European rating boards listed a PlayStation 5 version of the game.

In addition, journalist Tom Henderson reports that the prequel carries a development budget exceeding $400 million, an astronomical sum for any exclusive title. While the exact figure remains confidential, the game was clearly an expensive production.

Still, developers appear unfazed by the possibility of limited reach and lower sales. For now, E-Day remains firmly in the Xbox and PC camp.

What do you think? Will Gears of War: E-Day ever go multiplatform? Would you want it to? Share your thoughts in the comments.

For more on Gears of War: E-Day, click here.