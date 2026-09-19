Marvel’s Wolverine became the Internet’s punching bag in recent weeks, as it started receiving a multitude of negative reviews and mockery on social media in recent days due to its limited combat system and excessively linear approach. Despite these complaints, it seems it managed to sell very well during its launch.

Insomniac Games’ new title was shown to the world in September 2021 and promised to be a much more serious adventure than the games starring Spider-Man; however, in the years leading up to its debut, it faced numerous obstacles, including a massive leak that exposed an unfinished version in development.

After a production filled with obstacles, the X-Men title finally hit stores amid an avalanche of negative reviews; however, the first sales data is quite encouraging.

Marvel’s Wolverine Has Reportedly Sold Nearly 2 Million Copies

The latest PlayStation 5 exclusive officially launched on September 15, 2026, with a mixed reception from critics. Despite its high production values, it received an average score of just 77 on Metacritic, one of the lowest for a recent Sony Interactive Entertainment project.

Did the negative reviews have a severe impact on its commercial performance? We will have to wait until the company shares official data, but a report suggests that the game got off to a strong start.

According to analyst Rhys Elliott of research firm Alinea Analytics, Marvels Wolverine has reportedly sold 1.9 million units since it officially launched in the middle of this month. If those figures prove accurate, it has already generated approximately $130 million USD in revenue.

Insomniac Games’ title has been on store shelves for less than a week, so these preliminary figures are very positive. That said, it seems Logan’s adventure was unable to surpass that of Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

In 2023, Sony announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 sold 2.5 million units in its first 24 hours, allowing it to surpass the previous record held by God of War Ragnarok from Santa Monica Studio. At the time, it was the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios title in history, although it eventually lost the crown to Helldivers 2.

While it seems Marvel’s Wolverine performed worse than the video game starring the web-slinging hero, it still surpassed the rest of Sony’s first-party releases that hit stores in 2026. According to the report, the single-player title reportedly sold better than MLB The Show, Marathon, Saros, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

Equally interesting, the report states that Insomniac Games’ project has already surpassed the total PS5 unit sales and revenue of Death Stranding 2, a notable detail considering that PlayStation tried to cancel PHYSINT, the new game from Hideo Kojima.

Marvel’s Wolverine Is Selling Many Copies in Physical Format

In recent months, PlayStation became Public Enemy No. 1 among the gaming community after announcing its plans to abandon the physical format starting in January 2028. Players tried to reverse the situation with a boycott, but the data reveals that the community’s protests were an outright failure.

Sony’s chief financial officer has already made it clear that, despite the negative reaction, they will continue with their strategy; in short, PlayStation games on disc are living on borrowed time.

With this in mind, it is curious that a considerable percentage of Marvel’s Wolverine’s total sales so far came in physical format. According to the Alinea Analytics report, around 22.9% of the units shipped so far correspond to disc editions.

A previous report revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 generated 35% of its PS5 revenue from physical sales, while the figure was 37.6% for Ghost of Yotei. This means that a larger percentage of people opted for the digital edition of the latest PlayStation 5 exclusive.

It remains to be seen whether Marvel’s Wolverine can maintain its strong momentum and avoid stalling in the coming weeks. Despite the negative reviews and constant criticism from players, the title received very positive ratings on the PS Store. This means that the overwhelming majority of fans who bought it gave it their seal of approval.